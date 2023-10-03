Why did Malika Andrews file restraining order against stalker? What we know about NBA Today anchor's harassment

ESPN host Malika Andrews recently had to file a restraining order after things got out of hand with a stalker. According to reports, her and other on-air talents at the network have had issues with the same person.

It started out as simple messages on social media, but Malika Andrews was forced to file a restraining order last week. This ordeal has been going on for the past year.

"Andrews claims in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Ahmed Abubakar, a 41-year-old New Jersey resident, is the guy who has made her and some of her colleagues' lives a living hell for much of the past year."

The messages started out as typical stuff from a fan, but then quickly grew to harrasment. Andrews grew more nervous over the summer when the stalker obtained her phone number and called her on many occasions.

Some of the other members of ESPN that have been harassed by this stalker include Stephen A. Smith and "First Take" host Molly Qerim. Over the summer, he was arrested after appearing at Qerim's home in Connecticut.

Malika Andrews was granted restraining order against alleged stalker

As things continued to grow worse for Malika Andrews and her colleagues, she was forced to take legal action. She filed for the restraining order after the stalker traveled to California trying to make contact with her and other members at ESPN.

"In her temporary restraining order request, she also noted Abubakar had recently traveled to ESPN's Los Angeles facility looking to make contact with her, Smith and Qerim ... causing her to fear for her safety."

The NBA Today host quickly went to a judge to have a court order for the stalker to stay a safe distance from her and the others involved. It was granted within a few hours and a court hearing is set to happen in the coming weeks.

With the installment of the restarining order, Andrews, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim can all have some piece of mind. Now, all they can do is wait for their hearing so they can present all the evidence they've accumulated in the past year.