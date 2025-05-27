Why is Mariska Hargitay Jalen Brunson's favorite Knicks fan? Special connection explored

Jalen Brunson is a huge fan of "Law & Order" and has established a friendship with actress Mariska Hargitay. When it comes to New York Knicks games, many celebrities are typically in attendance. And, Hargitay is one of those celebrities who consistently support the Knicks.

Ad

Since meeting during a game at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay's bond evolved into a genuine friendship with one another. It must be a good feeling for Brunson to be able to meet his childhood idol and even establish a friendship with her.

While Brunson isn't normally affected by the celebrities that attend the Knicks games, Hargitay's presence is a different story for the star guard. In a May 4 episode of his “The Roommates Show” podcast, the guard revealed that the actress is the only celebrity who got him star-struck.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ve never been like super, super starstruck. I saw her and I was like, ‘Oh, (wow),’" Brunson said. "Then, the first time we met, it was awesome, we talked and everything."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Later, Brunson added that Hargitay is his favorite person ever. The Knicks star has also shared how it was his father, former NBA player Rick Brunson, who influenced him into watching the show, and he became addicted to "Law & Order".

Ad

“I remember my dad always watching the show, and you just hear the iconic (theme song) ‘don-don’ all the time,” Brunson said (via USA Today).

“I always found myself watching the show. Honestly, the older I got, the more I watched, the more I see now I’m like, ‘I’ve seen that episode,’ I’ve seen so many different episodes.”

Ad

After watching numerous "Law & Order" episodes growing up, over time, Jalen Brunson fell in love with Mariska Hargitay's character and has been a fan of her ever since.

Mariska Hargitay shared a story about Jalen Brunson

While Jalen Brunson is fortunate to become friends with one of his childhood idols, Mariska Hargitay is a fan of the New York Knicks star as well. It all started when Brunson made a sweet gesture to Mariska's son, August. JB gave the actress's son a signed Knicks jersey, which she appreciated.

Ad

It was then that she found out about Brunson's fondness for her, which took her by surprise. Hargitay revealed that she learned about the information in People magazine.

"(My son) August and I were at a Knicks game, and after the game, Jalen Brunson beelined over to talk to me," Hargitay said. "The next time we went, we were going into the game and Jalen wanted to meet with me, and he gave me a jersey and signed it, and then he recently, I think in People, said that I was his favorite."

Having a link like Jalen Brunson made Mariska Hargitay's kids think she was cool. With the Knicks playing the Eastern Conference Final against the Indiana Pacers in the Garden on Thursday, stars like Hargitay could be present courtside as the team looks to win the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More