Why Markieff Morris is the perfect fit for Miami Heat culture

Miami Heat culture is widely discussed within the NBA, a focus on toughness and determination that sets the franchise apart from its contemporaries. The Miami Heat have three very specific focuses on their recruitment:

1. Acquire top-tier talent to remain competitive

2. Find hungry and gritty young players to be developed by the coaching staff

3. Bring in some of the toughest players from around the league to build out the roster.

Looking at this year's roster, the Miami Heat have remained true to their blueprints. In came Kyle Lowry, to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, then followed Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker, two of the more robust ballers in the NBA, and finally, Max Strus signed a full NBA contract after impressing on a two-way deal last year. Top tier talent, rough-and-ready complementary pieces who are also high-level roles players, and young, hungry talent to continue developing. Chalk it up as a win.

But one player who joined the Miami Heat this off-season stands out as a perfect fit for their culture. A player who is willing to put his body on the line when battling on defense, and who will lead the line into battle whenever his number is called. The player is Markieff Morris.

The Morris twins have never been ones to shy away from their enforcer tags, instead embracing the role and thriving as emotional leaders of their teams. It just so happens that both twins are legitimate NBA talents too.

Last year, while Markieff Morris was plying his trade for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 32-year-old forward averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Respectable numbers for a back-up on a star studded team, but those numbers weren't what stood out to me. On a team that boasted the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, and many more, Markieff Morris averaged 19.7 minutes per game.

On a team as competitive as the Lakers, with so much competition for minutes, you don't get playing time by chance, it has to be earned and you need to bring something to the rotation that nobody else does. That's where Markieff Morris continually sets himself apart, as a physical defender who can guard multiple positions, and a selfless offensive piece who has no trouble doing the unsung work, Morris is a coach's dream.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Asked Coach Spo about using Markieff Morris a little more inside the arc than constant outside spot-ups“He’s just scratching the surface. He’s getting his legs, he’s getting in Miami Heat condition…You can play him in a lot of similar areas that you use Bam.” @5ReasonsSports Asked Coach Spo about using Markieff Morris a little more inside the arc than constant outside spot-ups“He’s just scratching the surface. He’s getting his legs, he’s getting in Miami Heat condition…You can play him in a lot of similar areas that you use Bam.”@5ReasonsSports https://t.co/l0z4eZI4C3

Now in Miami, Erik Spoelstra will be looking to extract a similar type of role from the veteran as he looks to cement the Miami Heat's status as a genuine championship contender. Miami Heat culture preaches selfless basketball, that every screen or cut is as important as hitting a game-winning bucket, or that every defensive stop should feel like nailing a deep three.

Culture is a word often thrown around in the NBA, and usually it has an empty meaning sitting below the surface, yet in Miami's case, their team ethos has led them to success time and time again. No wonder the team decided to bring in both PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris, then. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra understand the importance of elite role players, guys who know their role is to support the stars instead of trying to be a star themselves.

Markieff Morris will play a large role on this Miami Heat roster, primarily from the bench, but don't expect the numbers to match the minutes - that's not what he will be asked to do. Rather, Morris is expected to set solid screens, make timely cuts, and stretch the floor for the likes of Lowry and Butler.

Mark Schindler @MSchindlerNBA Thinking it’s gonna be a big Markieff Morris year Thinking it’s gonna be a big Markieff Morris year

Obviously, if the shot is there he won't be discouraged from taking it, but his role will be more off-ball than on. Most NBA players want the rock in their hands, which is when they feel most empowered by the coaching staff and produce their best performances, but that's why the Miami Heat put so much stock into their culture. It's not about finding the most talented guys, it's about finding the right guys.

Markieff Morris is certainly the right guy for what the Miami Heat need from him, and how willing he is to fulfill such a role, he may not make headlines or win any individualistic awards for his play, but the Miami Heat understand his necessity. That's why Markieff Morris is the perfect fit for Miami Heat culture.

