Why is Maxi Kleber not playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Looking closer at stretch forward's condition for Game 3 (May 11)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed forward Maxi Kleber as out for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the OKC Thunder on Saturday. The German forward will be sidelined for at least three weeks before being re-evaluated.

Maxi Kleber is reportedly undergoing a serious right shoulder dislocation, which could keep him out of the remainder of the postseason. The shoulder injury occurred in the series-clinching win over the LA Clippers on Friday.

As Maxi Kleber drove in transition coming from the left wing, he met Clippers forward Amir Coffey at the rim, mistiming the vertical bump while attempting his layup.

He fell awkwardly and had to be taken out immediately to be evaluated for proper diagnosis of his injury.

Before exiting the game, Maxi Kleber scored four points, including making one of two free throws shortly after the incident. In Game 5, Kleber scored 15 points and sunk five 3-pointers, averaging 5.7 points per game throughout the series.

PJ Washington stepped up while Maxi Kleber remained sidelined in Game 2

Struggling with their early-game 3-point shooting throughout this playoff series, the Mavericks bucked the trend by sinking their first five 3-point attempts on Thursday.

Both Luka Doncic and PJ Washington made their first three attempts from beyond the arc, contributing to the team's strong start.

Washington's third 3-pointer from the right corner extended Dallas's lead to 32-22. During a 3:30 scoring drought for the Thunder in the first quarter, both Washington and Doncic scored their third 3-pointers.

The Mavericks ended the first quarter shooting an impressive 8-of-13 from the 3-point range, while the Thunder managed only 2-of-7. Chet Holmgren's turnaround jumper — with his toe on the line — at the buzzer cut OKC's deficit to 36-33.

Washington's sharp shooting persisted into the second quarter. Despite missing his first two attempts from beyond the arc, he hit two during a 14-2 run that pushed the Mavericks' lead to 13 points, making it 52-39 with 6:40 left in the half.

By halftime, Washington had tallied 19 points and five rebounds, shooting 5-of-8 from the 3-point line and setting a playoff career high for the relatively inexperienced postseason player. He added another 10 points in the second half.

In the third quarter, Washington continued his hot streak, making both his 3-point attempts. The first tied the game at 75-75 with 8:36 left, while the second helped Dallas pull ahead to a seemingly secure 93-81 lead with 2:44 remaining.

However, Washington fouled out with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter during a Holmgren tip-in, which brought the Thunder closer, trailing 117-108. His seven 3-pointers for the night — underestimated by the Thunder — were crucial for the Mavericks securing a win in Game 2.