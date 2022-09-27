Why is Miles Bridges’ NBA career in jeopardy? All you need to know

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was one of the most coveted free agents of the 2022 offseason. At just 24 years old, Bridges is coming off a career-best season. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 49.1% shooting from the field for the Hornets last season.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, many rival executives expected Bridges to receive a max contract offer in restricted free agency.

Hornets Culture 🐝 @hornetsculture



(per “Rival executives expect Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges to command a maximum — or near-max — deal in July, and sources said there’s hesitancy from Charlotte to match a max sheet.”(per @ShamsCharania “Rival executives expect Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges to command a maximum — or near-max — deal in July, and sources said there’s hesitancy from Charlotte to match a max sheet.”(per @ShamsCharania) https://t.co/Epn30TDdeU

After being charged with three felony charges earlier this offseason, Bridges remains unsigned entering the 2022-2023 NBA season. Depending on the results of his upcoming trial, his entire career could be in jeopardy.

Miles Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children while his children were in the same room. He was charged with one count of "injuring a child’s parent." He was also charged with two felony counts of "child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death." However, Bridges pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 20th.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Miles Bridges reportedly pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court trib.al/rtHlNm5 Miles Bridges reportedly pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court trib.al/rtHlNm5

According to “The Charlotte Observer," his court date, which continues to be moved back, is scheduled for Sept. 29th. If Bridges is found guilty, he faces up to 12 years in prison. This sentence would cover the rest of his NBA career.

Miles Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, initially revealed Bridges’ abuse in a now-deleted Instagram post. In the post, Johnson talked about her and her children's terrible living conditions. She also showed the injuries she sustained from Bridges.

“I don’t need sympathy. "Johnson said. "I just don’t want this happening to anyone else. I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly, I’m scared and hurting for my kids, who were witness to everything.”

Charlotte Hornets players' on the potential loss of Miles Bridges

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

As a result of Miles Bridges’ pending court case, the Charlotte Hornets are now forced to enter the 2022-2023 NBA season without their leading scorer. It’s a sensitive situation. Nobody knows for sure what will happen.

However, some Hornets players have still spoken briefly about the situation. Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is remaining hopeful that Bridges will make his return to the team.

"I’m hoping we get him (back). I’m not really trying to throw in any negative energy and just trying to keep it positive,” Ball said.

Steve Reed @SteveReedAP Melo on Miles Bridges not being here at Media Day because Bridges is a restricted free agent and dealing with legal issues. Melo on Miles Bridges not being here at Media Day because Bridges is a restricted free agent and dealing with legal issues. https://t.co/nEu054Gxca

Hornets forward Gordon Hayward also talked about Bridges’ importance to the team.

“He does a lot of really good things for our team, on both sides of the ball. He’s a really good defender, and offensively he took a big leap last year. So it’s on all of us to step up if he’s not here,” Hayward said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far