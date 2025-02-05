Why did Milwaukee Bucks trade for Kyle Kuzma in exchange for Khris Middleton? Possible reasons explored

For weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks had been in the market for a big trade. They were reportedly in the mix to trade for Jimmy Butler, but their salary-cap situation made it difficult to find a path to get him.

Now, according to Shams Charania, they have found the third-scoring option they coveted, acquiring Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

The Bucks sent former NBA champion Khris Middleton alongside A.J. Johnson and a pick swap to the nation's capital in return for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation, per the report.

On the surface, this might seem like an odd move for the Bucks to make. With that in mind, we'll dig deeper into the potential reasons why they did it.

Pssible reasons why Bucks traded away Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma

The Bucks got younger

The first obvious difference between both players is one that cannot be overlooked. Middleton is already up in age, as he's four years older (33) than the 29-year-old Kuzma.

He has struggled to get back to his championship-caliber form after enduring multiple injuries. He's been forced to miss multiple games, including back-to-backs, and he hasn't gotten his legs back under him.

While Kuzma has also dealt with injuries this season, he scored 22.2 points per game on 46.3% from the floor last year.

Middleton's contract was an issue

Middleton's contract situation made him an easy trade candidate. He was likely to decline his player option and become a free agent at the end of the season, and he would have most likely pursued another big payday somewhere else in free agency.

Kuzma is under contract through the 2025-26 season. Even if things don't work out, the Bucks can still flip his contract again when he has just one year left.

Kuzma gives them more on defense

Middleton used to be the Bucks' X-factor on both ends of the floor. He was their unsung hero, someone who could play some strong defense and take pressure off of Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoulders.

However, he's lost a step over the past couple of years, often struggling to stay in front of smaller and quicker players.

Kuzma has taken great strides on the defensive end of the floor. Dating back to his days with the LA Lakers, he often took pride in checking both forward spots and even some centers.

Positionless basketball

Positionless basketball is the modern trend, and adding Kuzma to the mix allows Doc Rivers' team to have more versatility.

He can play small-ball center and stretch the floor with his shooting, and while he's not a shot blocker like Brook Lopez, he's faster and could help them push the tempo.

They could also play both of them and have a jumbo lineup with Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lopez and Kuzma next to Damian Lillard, and that matchup would be a nightmare for defenses.

