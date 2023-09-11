Why are NBA 2K24 players getting banned?

NBA 2K24 has been available for a little over three days, and 2K Sports has already conducted the third ban wave since its release. As a result, there have been wide changes in the leaderboards, as approximately half of those on top have been banned.

While the changes in the leaderboards were expected, it has left many players quite puzzled about what's causing the bans in the first place.

It's worth noting that the leaderboards are updated regularly to show the progress of the entire community. Those who do well in game modes like MyCareer move up, while those not doing so get slashed down in ranks.

This competition has caused many to resort to illicit means in order to get the upper hand. This is basically why their NBA 2K24 accounts have now been banned by the developers.

There are multiple reasons for NBA 2K24 players to get banned

2K Sports has been extremely harsh with those who have resorted to boosting in NBA 2K24. This method is a common cause of concern in online games that requires some degree of teamwork. Boosting refers to fixing the final outcome beforehand, and it involves both players to coordinate with each other. It's completely against the spirit as one person is deliberately playing to lose.

In an official memo, the developers have already informed that any form of boosting isn't permitted, but players seem to have ignored it to a large extent. As a result, the ensuing bans have taken place over the last four days.

Then comes the big issue of purchasing valuable in-game resources from third-party sellers. There are two major currencies that players can purchase with real-life money - MT Tokens and VCs. Both these items can also be grinded from different modes, but spending real-life money makes it much more easier.

There are plenty of third-party sites that claim to provide these resources at a cheaper cost than the official in-game store. As a result, some players choose to resort to them in order to save on their expenses. However, it's an activity that breaks NBA 2K24's terms and conditions, and hence it also results in a ban.

Finally, there's the classic problem of trying to use bots and aiming to use hacks. Any such activities can also result in permanent bans and the removal of all forms of progression.

Do note that there are temporary bans as well, which have been introduced this year. Quitting online matches too many times can lead to bans as well, but these will be temporary. This punishment has been introduced in the latest video game, and forfeiting now comes with a heavy cost.