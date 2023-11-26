During last Friday's stretch of NBA In-Season Tournament games, a couple of teams left off with some untimely injuries. There's no denying the success made with the newly-added tournament to the league as it boasts excellent competition with stars present in the matchups, with the injuries being an unfortunate addition.

With that said, why is the NBA In-Season Tournament seeing so many injuries? For starters, the court might be a factor.

In last Monday's tournament game between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, Jaylen Brown mentioned that he "might have strained his groin a little bit" near the end of the game.

During Brown's postgame interview, he was displeased with the fact that he slipped twice on the new court, deeming it unsafe to play on, as per Forbes' Jack Magruder.

"The court was just slippery all game," Brown said. "As players, we are here for the In-Season Tournament game because it is going to generate revenue, excitement, competition, etc. But we have to make sure the floor is safe to play on. We can't put players out there and risk their health. I thought the floor was kind of unacceptable."

"Guys were slipping all over the place, not just me," Brown added.

From Brown's comments, he is aware of what the NBA In-Season Tournament can do for the league in terms of "generating revenue, excitement and competition." However, he isn't fond of the quality of the courts in its current stage, considering players who want to compete at the highest level but are also watching over their safety.

A player who alluded to this was Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa. He mentioned that he had to watch himself while playing as he didn't want to get injured, which made the experience all the more taxing.

Moreover, recent injuries of Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis and Bucks forward Khris Middleton have possibly highlighted this issue further. Porzingis left the ball game against the Orlando Magic with a left calf tightness. Meanwhile, Middleton suffered from a left Achilles tendinitis against the Washington Wizards.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin talks about Khris Middleton's injury following NBA In-Season Tournament game

During the Milwaukee Bucks' 142-129 NBA In-Season Tournament win over the Washington Wizards, Khris Middleton only logged 23 minutes as he had to leave due to his injury. Bucks coach Adrian Griffin talked about the injury, as per CBS Sports' Jack Maloney.

"I think he had some tightness in his left Achilles and so just took him out for precautionary measures and then just to evaluate him tomorrow," Griffin said.

Entering this season, Middleton is coming from a knee surgery that he had in the off-season. His health and availability are crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks' goal for another championship.

In his limited time on the floor, Middleton had 18 points (6-of-12 shooting), seven assists and six rebounds.