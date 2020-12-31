Kawhi Leonard became the latest NBA player to don a mask on the court as he returned for the LA Clippers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was seen wearing a clear mask that prominently covers his mouth. He's not the first person to step on the court with a mask. So the question arises, why do NBA players wear masks?

NBA players wearing masks

The main reason why NBA players wear masks is to protect their faces from accidental hits and nudges that could aggravate an existing facial condition. In a league as physical as the NBA, it's very easy to get hit on the face while contesting for rebounds underneath the basket or while driving to the rim. In most cases, players have worn masks while on the court for protection against nose injuries.

The masks definitely make the player uncomfortable, but it's the only way to accelerate the recovery process while getting clearance to participate in games.

Masked Kawhi looking scary 👀 pic.twitter.com/nrFsYCZN7Q — Martin Ledesma (@martinledesma43) December 31, 2020

In Kawhi Leonard's case, he has a face mask specifically covering the lower part of his face to prevent the aggravation of the mouth laceration he suffered against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Teammate Serge Ibaka inadvertently hit him on the face while going for a rebound.

Past cases of NBA players wearing masks

Kobe Bryant

Several NBA players have had to wear masks in the past in order to participate in crucial games. Kobe Bryant had to wear a mask back in 2012 when he suffered a nasal fracture after a hard play by Dwyane Wade in the All-Star Game.

. @DwyaneWade told @KGArea21 how he unintentionally broke @kobebryant 's nose in 2012 All-Star game:



-We got Lakers about 3 games after All-Star break. He got the mask on. I called him "Yo Kobe, didn't maliciously do it." He was like "Bro, i love it. I see you in couple days!". pic.twitter.com/5iO3LmejiN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 17, 2019

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook took an accidental knee to the face from then-teammate Andre Roberson back in 2015 and had to wear a mask in the days that followed. LeBron James is well-remembered for wearing a black face mask back in 2014.

Also read: NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 of 2020-21 season