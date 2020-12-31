Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Why do NBA players wear masks?

Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard
Raunak J
ANALYST
Modified 31 Dec 2020, 09:47 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard became the latest NBA player to don a mask on the court as he returned for the LA Clippers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was seen wearing a clear mask that prominently covers his mouth. He's not the first person to step on the court with a mask. So the question arises, why do NBA players wear masks?

NBA players wearing masks

The main reason why NBA players wear masks is to protect their faces from accidental hits and nudges that could aggravate an existing facial condition. In a league as physical as the NBA, it's very easy to get hit on the face while contesting for rebounds underneath the basket or while driving to the rim. In most cases, players have worn masks while on the court for protection against nose injuries.

The masks definitely make the player uncomfortable, but it's the only way to accelerate the recovery process while getting clearance to participate in games.

In Kawhi Leonard's case, he has a face mask specifically covering the lower part of his face to prevent the aggravation of the mouth laceration he suffered against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Teammate Serge Ibaka inadvertently hit him on the face while going for a rebound.

Past cases of NBA players wearing masks

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant

Several NBA players have had to wear masks in the past in order to participate in crucial games. Kobe Bryant had to wear a mask back in 2012 when he suffered a nasal fracture after a hard play by Dwyane Wade in the All-Star Game.

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook took an accidental knee to the face from then-teammate Andre Roberson back in 2015 and had to wear a mask in the days that followed. LeBron James is well-remembered for wearing a black face mask back in 2014.

Also read: NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 of 2020-21 season

Published 31 Dec 2020, 09:45 IST
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant Kawhi Leonard
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी