Why is Paul Pierce known as ‘The Truth'? Exploring the origin of the Boston Celtics legend's nickname

Paul Pierce is a legend to Boston Celtics fans around the globe. Throughout his tenure with the team, Pierce experienced rebuilding rosters, years of NBA anonymity, and even a championship run during the 2008 season.

For most of his career, Paul Pierce was better known as "The Truth." The nickname was bestowed upon him by legendary Los Angeles Lakers big man Shaquille O'Neal.

"Take this down. My name is Shaquille O’Neal, and Paul Pierce is the (expletive) truth. Quote me on that, and don’t take nothing out. I knew he could play, but I didn’t know he could play like this. Paul Pierce is the truth," O'Neal told then-Boston Celtics beat reporter Steve Bulpett.

Shaquille O'Neal's comments came after Pierce had a 42-point game when playing in the Celtics rivalry game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 13, 2001.

Since then, both Boston Celtics and NBA fans have known Pierce as "The Truth." A nickname that not only stuck with him throughout his playing career, but is also still prominent when talking about him now.

In his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Paul Pierce made 10 All-Star appearances, was named to four All-NBA teams and an All-NBA rookie team. He won a championship in 2008 while also being voted as the NBA Finals MVP.

Furthermore, Pierce joined a litany of Boston Celtics legends by having his jersey retired after he called time on his memorable career.

Jayson Tatum earns an All-NBA first-team selection

While Paul Pierce's time with the Boston Celtics has come to an end, Jayson Tatum's legacy is still being written. That legacy took another step towards greatness on May 10, when Jayson Tatum was voted to the 2023 All-NBA first team.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee BucksLuka Dončić, Dallas MavericksJoel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ersShai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City ThunderJayson Tatum, Boston Celtics The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics https://t.co/Jbq2PgwaQe

Now that Tatum has made two consecutive All-NBA teams, his long-term future with the Boston Celtics looks all but secured. Meaning the St. Louis native can continue to follow in the footsteps of Celtics legends like Pierce.

The reason behind Jayson Tatum's future being secure is that he is now eligible for the Designated Veteran Exception, also widely known as the 'supermax' contract. Tatum will be eligible to sign that contract extension in the summer of 2025, with early projections putting that deal in the region of $308 million over five years.

Assuming that Jayson Tatum does put pen to paper on his supermax extension in a few years' time, that deal would take him up to his age-32 season. Meaning he would have spent his developing and prime years with the Boston Celtics.

Should Jayson Tatum want to be remembered in the same light as Paul Pierce, the budding superstar will need to win an NBA championship. Fortunately, it would appear that Tatum and the Boston Celtics have time on their side in their search for the franchises 18th banner.

