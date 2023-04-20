Why is Scott Foster called 'The Extender'? Real reason explored

Scott Foster is one of the longest-tenured and respected referees in the NBA, working for 29 seasons in the league. He has refereed 23 NBA Finals games. This shows his status as a referee must earn a placement to work finals games.

Foster is also one of the most controversial referees in the league. Oftentimes, if an official is known by name, it is because they missed a big call. Foster, however, is better known for his antics. He is known to never hesitate with a call. He is unafraid to make a call no matter the time of the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. https://t.co/F2mbYtf46l

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scott Foster’s nickname explained

Foster is known as “The Extender.” This nickname refers to Foster being a referee who will make calls to extend games or playoff series.

For instance, if a team is down in a series and facing elimination, theories say that Foster will make calls for the team facing elimination in order to extend the series to more games.

According to the speculation, more playoff games are desired by the league to boost revenue with more games. Also, the longer a series goes, the stakes of the games increase. The league loves when a series goes to a Game 7 because it would draw more viewers and interest.

Due to his high rating and long status as an NBA referee, Foster often gets assigned to the biggest games in the NBA playoffs. So, he works many games where one team is facing elimination. He also works many Game 6s, which is why many think Foster does what he can to force Game 7s for the league.

Foster officiated Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals when the Milwaukee Bucks held a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Celtics won Game 6 and eventually won the series in seven games.

Furthermore, Foster has ties to disgraced former referee Tim Donaghy.

Donaghy was caught betting on NBA games when he worked as a referee. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his actions. He allegedly made more than $300,000 during his gambling run. During the investigation, call logs showed Donaghy and Foster communicated often. Foster was the referee Donaghy communicated with the most during the time of his betting on NBA games.

Poll : 0 votes