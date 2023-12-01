Why is Shaedon Sharpe memed with Mac-and-Cheese references? Understanding its hilarious origins

After showing some upside with his on-court production last season, Shaedon Sharpe has grown by settling into his role with the team this season. During Thursday night's 103-95 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sharpe recorded his first double-double. The Canadian professional basketball player's impressive performance garnered praise and even Mac-and-Cheese meme references.

So, why is the five-star recruit memed with Mac-and-Cheese references? It all started when the Portland Trail Blazers uploaded a video on Instagram, where Sharpe had to pick which Thanksgiving meal he would choose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It didn't matter which Thanksgiving meal you threw at Sharpe. The young Trail Blazers guard had his mind and stomach on mac and cheese. Hilariously, Stuffing got close to convincing him to switch sides. However, Sharpe stuck with the classic cheese and pasta dish.

The meme references ranged from merging Sharpe's name with mac and cheese to tagging Kraft by suggesting that Sharpe can be the brand's spokesperson. Considering that Sharpe continues his excellent play as of late, the meme references train will keep moving at full speed.

Patrick Beverley gets informed about Shaedon Sharpe's athleticism

In January 2023, Patrick Beverley talked on his "The Pat Bev Podcast" about how he discovered Shaedon Sharpe's athleticism.

"Shaedon Sharpe, the guy from Portland, caught a tip dunk on us," Beverley said. "We went through the scouting report, you know. You go through Damian Lillard, you know, four-point line."

"You pick up Simmons and make him finish. We get to Sharpe. We have younger guys on our team that were like, 'Hey, fellas, freak athlete.' I had to go and look up some s***, and oh my goodness."

Sharpe was selected seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA draft for his impressive athletic ability and promising offensive game. During his rookie season, he played 80 games and averaged 9.9 points (47.2% shooting, including 36.0% from 3-point range) and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Now in his sophomore season and already averaging more points than his rookie year, Sharpe looks to have only tipped the surface of his full potential.