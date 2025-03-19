Why is Tyrese Haliburton not playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest injury update on Pacers star (March 19)

Tyrese Haliburton won't be available for the Indiana Pacers for the second consecutive game this week. The star point guard missed his team's 132-130 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday and won't suit up to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Indiana Pacers beat writer Scott Agness tweeted that Haliburton is out for this game while Pascal Siakam returns to the lineup:

"Tyrese Haliburton will be held out for the second straight game. Siakam is back, plus Walker and Furphy are available. Pacers begin a five-game homestand tonight against the undermanned Mavs, Carlisle’s former team."

Haliburton's Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, as they try to get closer to the third-place New York Knicks.

