Will the All-Star Brooklyn Nets make a run to the 2021 NBA Finals or will they be architects of their own demise?

The Brooklyn Nets have sparked a series of conversations in the NBA world, most of which are centered around their All-Star roster. The franchise's starting five might comprise experienced All-Star players, including Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Will that be enough to help them clinch the 2021 NBA Finals title? Only time will tell.

After winning two American Basketball Association (ABA) championships in 1974 and 1976, the Brooklyn Nets endured the worst run in the NBA, missing out on the playoffs for the next five seasons. The Nets managed to win Conference titles in 2002 and 2003 but could not win the finals.

A rebuild of the roster started in 2019 with the acquisitions of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan. The Brooklyn Nets have made it their mission to win their first-ever NBA Finals, and it just might happen in the 2021 season.

The Steve Nash-led team has since added more superstars to the roster, with the most recent being LaMarcus Aldridge for the remainder of the season.

Brooklyn Nets' stellar signings: A cohesive unit or a collection of brilliant individuals?

A first look at the Brooklyn Nets' roster, and you can be almost certain that the team can go on and contest for the championship with the exceptional players available.

However, it might not be that simple. A cohesive unit of average players can cause problems for a star-studded team that plays individually.

The 2019 LA Clippers team is proof that having an All-Star roster is not all that is required to win titles. In fact, putting together a team with such individual personalities can be the worst decision ever if they don't gel together as a unit.

However, it could also be the best thing for a franchise. If all players can keep their egos aside and build chemistry, the team could run through every other side like a train without brakes.

To achieve long-term success and win the NBA championship, Steve Nash will have to ensure that all of the Brooklyn Nets' stellar individuals combine brilliantly as a unit in the playoffs.

Problems the Brooklyn Nets might have

Defense has always been a problem for the Brooklyn Nets and that is not going away anytime soon. The team is ranked 14th on defense in the NBA and number one on offense.

The Nets have managed to outscore most of their opponents to reach the top of the Eastern Conference table with a 35-16 run. In cases where the offense couldn't get hot, the Nets have lost by a large margin.

The Nets already have the best offensive rating in NBA history but they have also improved their defense to 14th in the league since the All-Star break. The only way Brooklyn don't win the championship is if they don’t make the Finals! pic.twitter.com/6jtTv3mcp6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2021

Playing against teams like the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns - who are great both in offense and defense - might pose a problem for the Nets in a seven-game stretch. The Brooklyn Nets have about 21 games before the post-season to fix this issue.

Steve Nash

There are also concerns that Steve Nash - a veteran player but rookie coach - might not have enough coaching experience to get the team across the finish line. But if he can manage to get the team firing on all cylinders, stopping the Brooklyn Nets will be the most tasking endeavor in the 2021 NBA Finals.