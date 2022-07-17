Exploring the possibility of another NBA lockout and why the league should do everything in their power to avoid it

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is the most important contract in the NBA. The contract, signed by the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), determines revenue distribution, player contracts, salary cap, and much more.

The current CBA was ratified in December 2016 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The NBA and the NBPA can opt out of it by December 15, and if they do so, they will have to negotiate another CBA.

If they do opt out, we might get another NBA lockout. There have been four different NBA lockouts in the league's history so far, with the most recent one taking place in 2011. It shortened the season to 66 games.

Why we might see another NBA lockout

The NBA is one of the fastest-growing brands in the world. Its popularity has drastically increased in the past 10 years. There has also been a major increase in the salary cap, which simply shows how far the league has come lately.

Unfortunately, players have too much power in the league. That is the biggest reason why there might be another NBA lockout.

Last season alone, there were three instances of players taking matters into their own hands. Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated and missed more than 50 games this season. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons missed the entire season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Furthermore, Kevin Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, despite having four more years on his contract.

The NBA doesn't like this situation, and the team owners don't either. Adam Silver, the league's commissioner, recently hinted at another NBA lockout.

"Look, this needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to the players, and the expectation is, in return, that they'll meet their end of the bargain," Silver said.

"I'm realistic that there's always conversations that are gonna go on behind closed doors between players and their representatives and the teams, but we don't like to see players requesting trades, and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is."

Having another NBA lockout would put both players and team owners at a disadvantage. The NBA would also lose its popularity and would potentially need a few years to recover from it.

Unfortunately, another lockout may be the best long-term solution for team owners. Big-market teams will always find ways to turn a profit, but small-market teams will find this quite challenging.

Why we might not see another NBA lockout

It's no secret that the NBA has a few problematic players, but they may not be the real problem. While the Nets would have preferred for Irving to get vaccinated and play last season, the team has gotten over it.

Irving will, most likely, be traded for other great players, and the Nets will stay competitive again. Furthermore, Joe Tsai's revenue from the team was high, which is the most important factor in every business.

The NBA recorded $10 billion in revenue for the first time ever, making the 2021-22 season the most successful season of all time. Both players and team owners have made millions of dollars, which is why another NBA lockout would drastically hurt them.

While the NFL is still considered much more popular, its $11 billion revenue was just slightly ahead of the NBA.

The NBA is very profitable, and most players are not problematic at all. Having another lockout would drastically impact the lea,gue and the chances are that team owners simply wouldn't want to risk it.

