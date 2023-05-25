Charles Bediako had a fine sophomore season with the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team. He was on the SEC All-Defensive team and shot 65.9% from the field. Following the season, Bediako was one of five Alabama players to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Recent rules have made it possible for players to test the NBA Draft waters but return to college if they have eligibility remaining. Bediako had that option available but decided to forgo his remaining eligibility. He's chosen to stay in the draft.

The decision shocked many, as Charles Bediako isn't projected to be a first-round pick. Second-round picks and undrafted players aren't typically hot commodities in the NBA. Returning to Alabama could've boosted his draft stock significantly if he continued to play well.

Bediako's choice leaves Alabama's basketball team with another hole. His return to Tuscaloosa seemed beneficial for all parties involved. Although most wouldn't consider it the wise choice, Charles Bediako may have had a great reason.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Alabama’s Charles Bediako’s official measurements from the G League Elite Camp: 6’10” barefoot, 7’3 ¼” wingspan, 9’3 ½” standing reach, 10 ¼” wide hands, 223.4 lbs with 11.4% body fat Alabama’s Charles Bediako’s official measurements from the G League Elite Camp: 6’10” barefoot, 7’3 ¼” wingspan, 9’3 ½” standing reach, 10 ¼” wide hands, 223.4 lbs with 11.4% body fat https://t.co/tisE8V1c1l

Charles Bediako might have teams lined up for him

After participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp, Bediako was not one of the players that received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine. Typically, that's a sign that a player's NBA journey won't begin anytime soon. Unless that player knows that teams are interested in his services.

An NBA team may have told Bediako they would sign him after the draft. If true, Bediako could sign a contract with whichever team offering team that he feels suits him best.

This is pure speculation, but it seems like the most logical path for someone that's not guaranteed to be selected during the draft next month.

As for why a team would want Bediako, but not want to draft him, is due to his skill set. Bediako's defense is what teams will desire the most, as he's one of the top rim protectors available. However, his offensive abilities still need to be polished before he can hit an NBA floor.

Offensive talents are what usually get players drafted in the NBA. The association also prioritizes spacing and shooting these days, which Charles Bediako won't provide. Front offices in the league aren't likely to aggressively compete for a defensive specialist in the paint that isn't generationally gifted.

Since his stock may never be higher than it has been after his strong 2023 postseason play, if a team has promised to sign him, he has his foot in the NBA door, which is what thousands of college athletes dream of.

