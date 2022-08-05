Will Kyrie Irving get traded to the LA Lakers this season? Exploring the possibility of the talented guard moving to West Coast this summer

Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, yet he might still get traded to another team. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade, the situation with Brooklyn has been very dramatic, once again.

From a purely basketball perspective, Irving is a fantastic player. He will be paid $36.5 million next year, and considering how good he is, he deserves every single cent of that contract.

However, Irving isn't someone who wants to sacrifice for the good of the team, and that is the biggest problems many teams have with him.

The point guard might reunite with his former teammate LeBron James this summer. However, the LA Lakers may not have what it takes to acquire the seven-time All-Star.

Kyrie Irving's potential reunion with LeBron James in Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James won the championship together in 2016. Playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they beat heavily-favored Golden State in seven games after being down 3-1 in the series.

But Irving wanted something else, so he left the Cavaliers. His tenure with the Boston Celtics was short, and he became one of the most controversial players in the league in Brooklyn.

Now, he may have a chance to reunite with LeBron. However, such a trade would most likely have to include Russell Westbrook. After all, Westbrook and Irving are both starting-caliber point guards and wouldn't fit well together.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP



We can't wait to see that Kyrie-LeBron duo once again Can Kyrie Irving just go to the Lakers already?We can't wait to see that Kyrie-LeBron duo once again Can Kyrie Irving just go to the Lakers already?We can't wait to see that Kyrie-LeBron duo once again 😤 https://t.co/ioaKAdiKlu

Westbrook is owed $47.1 million next season, making him the second-highest paid player in the NBA. Like Irving, the 2016-17 MVP is on an expiring contract. The Nets would have to add another player to the trade to match salaries.

Kyrie Irving's potential trade to the LA Lakers (Image via ESPN Trade Machine)

If the Nets add another player, such as Joe Harris, who is coming off an injury, the trade would be possible. However, Brooklyn has no interest in taking on Westbrook's massive contract, especially not while losing two of its key players.

The third team and draft picks

According to rumors around the league, the Nets have asked for two first-round picks from the Lakers. But the Lakers have turned them down, even though this was a reasonable ask.

Considering how low Westbrook's value is, his trade to Brooklyn would simply be a salary dump. Also, the Nets still have Kevin Durant, Westbrook's former teammate.

Trading Kyrie Irving to the Lakers would require a third team (Image with ESPN Trade Machine)

The Lakers simply do not have enough assets to acquire Irving, but another team may have exactly that. The Nets may be willing to include Harris in the trade, so sending the sharpshooter to the third team could work things out.

In that example, the Lakers would acquire the controversial point guard, while the Nets would get Westbrook and Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers have been wanting to trade their big man for a while now, so this would be the perfect opportunity for them.

Buzz SZN @buzz_szn The Pacers when they finally decide where to trade Myles Turner: The Pacers when they finally decide where to trade Myles Turner: https://t.co/4Lv5zlN2Jm

The Nets would acquire a talented big man who is a fantastic interior defender and an athletic point guard. The Lakers would get Irving, while the Pacers, who were the sixth-worst 3-point shooting team last season, would get one of the league's best shooters.

Irving was very successful while playing alongside LeBron James, so their reunion could be amazing.

