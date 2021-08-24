Will LiAngelo Ball sign with the Charlotte Hornets? Here's what we know so far

After an impressive NBA Summer League display, LiAngelo Ball could be looking at joining his brother, LaMelo, on the Charlotte Hornets team this season.

LiAngelo, the middle of the three Ball brothers, earned a place on the Hornets roster in Las Vegas and did not pass up on his opportunity. During the tournament, he averaged 9.6 points, two rebounds and 1.6 steals on 17.4 minutes per game. In his debut, he grabbed 16 points in 16 minutes, putting up five threes.

🗣 "Rise and fire!"



LiAngelo Ball drains the deep triple 🎯



Fourth-quarter #NBASummer action 🔜 on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/hpN6QFVVDC — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2021

With NBA training camps due to open in just over a month and with little happening in free agency, LiAngelo Ball has gained a lot of attention in the league's rumor mill. Multiple teams are said to be interested in the 6'5" guard, including the Charlotte Hornets.

Has LiAngelo Ball done enough to earn a roster spot with the Charlotte Hornets?

LiAngelo Ball spent some time playing in Lithuania

The Charlotte Hornets currently have 14 guaranteed deals and parted ways with scorers Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk in free agency. So adding LiAngelo Ball's three-point shooting as a backup option from the bench would go a long way to helping replace the points both had produced in the Hornets' backcourt.

As of right now, there is no word on if the Charlotte Hornets are serious about bringing in LiAngelo Ball. Perhaps they would rather see more from him if he were to be invited to the facility or are weighing up their options. However, according to Jordan Schultz, the organization was very impressed with the way the 22-year-old had conducted itself.

Lots of buzz around @LiAngeloBall, who’s played very well during Summer League and is vying for a G-League spot. Have spoken w/multiple members of the #Hornets’ org. They love Gelo! Has proven to a ton of doubters that he’s a legit guy and a big time worker... — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 15, 2021

Having other family members in the NBA or close friends can go a long way in helping players into the league. We have seen it with Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers, neither of whom have played a large role for their team. However, LiAngelo Ball could provide legitimate depth for the Hornets.

He has shown he means business in the Summer League and belongs among the draftees and fringe players present. Not only could he bring his knockdown shooting, but is a tenacious defender like his brothers, able to use his speed and fast hands to grab steals. LaMelo won Rookie of the Year last season for the Charlotte Hornets and it was him who enabled LiAngelo to practice at the team's facilities over the offseason. The two have played together before abroad and it would be very exciting to see them do it again this year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar