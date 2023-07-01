Will NBA 2K24 be available on the Nintendo Switch?

With the start of July, the unofficial countdown has begun for NBA 2K24's imminent announcement, which will likely confirm its availability on the Nintendo Switch. 2K Sports has always focused on ensuring their games' availabilities on as many platforms as possible. Typically, the available platforms will be announced with the first trailer drop, and it's yet to take place as of July 1, 2023.

This does raise a chance for NBA 2K24 to skip Nintendo's handheld console. The current year has witnessed many developers skipping the smaller consoles because of hardware limitations. Despite 2K Sports remaining tight-lipped about the official details, chances are high that Nintendo Switch players will get their hands on another basketball simulator.

Why is NBA 2K24 likely to release on the Nintendo Switch?

A high chance for 2K Sports, including Nintendo Switch as a possible platform, is due to the availability of NBA 2K23 on the console. There are obvious differences between the Switch version and the version used on PCs/consoles. The differences are more moderate than games like FIFA 23, where EA Sports makes a separate legacy version for the smaller console.

Despite sacrifices in the visual department, Nintendo Switch players have enjoyed the same game modes available on other consoles and PCs. It seems highly unlikely that NBA 2K24 will be built on a fresh engine, which will likely keep the hardware requirements at a similar level. This could become the largest factor for 2K Sports to consider Nintendo Switch among the available platforms.

However, fans should understand that the graphical capabilities of the Switch are much more limited. Naturally, users will have to forego some of the benefits that Xbox and PlayStation players can enjoy. However, it should still be a satisfactory performance considering the work 2K Sports puts in each year.

NBA 2K24 expected platforms

Only a few changes are expected regarding the availability of NBA 2K24, and fans can expect the game to be available on the same set of platforms. PC users will hope that 2K Sports finally includes next-gen features, just like EA Sports did with FIFA 23. This will open up new gameplay mechanics and features like the Women's NBA, which has been exclusive to the next-gen consoles.

The trailer is expected to drop in the first week of July 2023, but readers are advised to follow the game's official Twitter account for the latest news. The game will likely be up for pre-order once the first trailer drops. The community is also eagerly waiting to find out which superstar will be gracing the cover of this year's title.

