Will Russell Westbrook get a ring if the Lakers win NBA 2023 Season?

Russell Westbrook and his LA Clippers have been eliminated from the playoffs, yet the point guard could still get a championship ring. If the LA Lakers, his former team, end up winning it all this season, Westbrook could finally get his ring.

The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 52 games for the Lakers in the 2022-23 season, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. It was one of the worst seasons of his career, but he was still a decent contributor.

Westbrook was demoted to the bench in Los Angeles. However, the truth is that he's helped the team win a couple of big games, which is why he'll likely get a ring if the Lakers win it all.

It's up to the LA Lakers to decide whether or not Russell Westbrook will get a ring

Russell Westbrook's professional basketball career has been sensational. He's earned nine All-Star appearances, two scoring titles, nine All-NBA selections, and much more. However, the talented point guard hasn't won a championship ring yet.

Westbrook was very close to winning it all with the OKC Thunder back in 2012, but lost to the Miami Heat in five games. Ever since then, Westbrook hasn't been able to return to the NBA Finals, and his biggest success was reaching conference finals.

Westbrook was acquired by the LA Clippers in late February (Image via Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley, another former Laker, revealed that Russell Westbrook wants his ring from the Lakers if they win it all. Beverley recently saw his former teammate and the two talked about a potential ring.

Here's what Beverley said on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone":

"Russ goes, ‘Hey Pat if the Lakers win, I want my ring,’" Beverley said on his podcast. "I ain’t going to lie, Russ. We're going to be suited and booted, and I’ll be right there waiting for my ring."

Similar to Westbrook, Beverley played 45 games for the LA Lakers this season. He was traded to the Orlando Magic before the trade deadline, but was eventually waived and bought out by the Chicago Bulls.

Beverley and Westbrook formed an unlikely friendship in LA (Image via Getty Images)

Will Russell Westbrook get a ring if the Lakers win it all? He most likely will. The Lakers do not have to give him a ring, but they are a classy organization that will likely do it.

The veteran point guard has received a lot of criticism for his tenure with the Lakers, but he's done a decent job with them and deserves a ring.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to the team. Anderson Varejao got the ring from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, but Jonas Valanciunas, who played 30 games for the Toronto Raptors in the 2018-19 season, did not get it.

