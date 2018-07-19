William Jones Cup 2018: Indian Women's Basketball Roster announced

Bengaluru: The Indian women's basketball team for the upcoming William Jones Cup 2018 was announced. The William Jones Cup will begin on 25 July 2018.

The 40th edition of the William Jones Cup will feature New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Republic of China l and Republic of China ll.

Surprisingly again, the Indian men's basketball team will not be featured in the William Jones Cup and the team were not selected for the 2018 Asian Games, as only the women's basketball team were selected to participate in the Asian Games.

Indian women's basketball team for William Jones Cup

Players

Anjana Prasannan Geetha, Sangeeta Kaur, Stephy Nixon, Bhandavya Hemmige Mahesha, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Raspreet Sidhu, Madhu Kumari, Priyanaka Prabhakara, Rajapriyadharshini Rajaganapathi, Jeena Skaria, Shireen Vijay Limaye and Sanjana Ramesh.

Coach

Shiba Maggon

The Indian women's basketball team will be attending the National Camp under coach Shiba Maggon for the Asian Games in Bengaluru and the William Jones Cup will be a good preparation for the upcoming big tournament in the Asian Games.

In last year's edition of the William Jones Cup, both Indian men's and women's basketball teams finished last in the group table of the tournament.

Schedule for Indian women's basketball team

1) India vs. New Zealand - 25 July 2018

2) India vs. Japan - 26 July 2018

3) India vs. South Korea - 27 July 2018

4) India vs. Republic of China l - 28 July 2018

5) India vs. Republic of China ll - 29 July 2018

The Indian women's basketball team will face strong teams of Asia and Oceania such as New Zealand, South Korea, China and Japan. India is also a strong competitor for other countries, as the Indian women's basketball team were progressed from Division B to Division A for the upcoming FIBA Asian Cup.

The men's William Jones Cup already started, and countries such as Canada, South Korea, Iran, Republic of China l, Republic of China ll, Philippines, Indonesia, Lithuania and Japan are participating in the tournament.