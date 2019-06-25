Winners from 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT

2019 NBA Awards Presented By Kia On TNT - Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 – Turner Sports and the NBA tonight held the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar. Hosted by Basketball Hall of Famer and entertainment icon Shaquille O’Neal, the third annual NBA Awards honored the league’s top performers from the 2018-19 regular season as well as legends Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and trailblazing Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

The list of NBA Awards winners and voting totals where applicable are below. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.

MEDIA-VOTED AWARDS

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks | Voting Totals

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks | Voting Totals

Kia NBA Most Improved Player: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors | Voting Totals

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz | Voting Totals

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award: Lou Williams, LA Clippers | Voting Totals

NBA Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks | Voting Totals

NBA EXECUTIVE-VOTED AWARD

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year: Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks | Voting Totals

PLAYER-VOTED AWARDS

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year: Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies | Voting Totals

NBA Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies | Voting Totals

COMMUNITY AWARD (PRESENTED BY KAISER PERMANENTE)*

Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

*The winner was chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel.

FAN-VOTED AWARD

House of Highlights Moment of the Year: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose scores a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, 2018.

SPECIAL NBA AWARDS HONORS

Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Bird and Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award: Robin Roberts

Hustle Award: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics