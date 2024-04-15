Wizards fans berate Kyle Kuzma for seeking 'brunch spot' in DC following playoffs bust

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have failed once again to advance to the playoffs. The last time Washington made the postseason was in the 2020-21 season, when they were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Kuzma asked fans for recommendations for the best place to eat brunch around the D.C. area on X on Monday.

"First summer actually going to spend some time in DC!!!! I need the best brunch spot and summer recommendations I'm in thereeeeee," Kuzma tweeted.

User @PLAYBYPLAYNEWS suggested he go to the gym with Wizards teammate Jordan Poole instead.

"Bro go to the gym with Jordan Poole please."

@TerrabKnows thinks Kuz should enjoy summer before he ends up in China next season.

"Enjoy it before ur in China next season."

There are, however, some fans, that answered his call for recommendations.

X user @Domo8186 wanted Kuz to check out Unconventional Diner Park.

"Unconventional Diner Park at 14th Harlot."

A user @WorldwideHaven suggested he go to Tupelo and DLENA.

"Tupelo and DLENA.. Dlenais probably the best spot ive ever ate at."

@mrfantastic08 wanted Kuzma to check out the beaches.

"Make sure you check out the beaches"

X user @divinemitc says Rooster & Owl is worth checking out:

"Rooster and owl best dinner spot in the city."

Now that the Washington Wizards' season is over, Kyle Kuzma has all the time to bask in the summer weather and hit the best spots to eat.

Kyle Kuzma's scoring output slightly improved this season

Kyle Kuzma improved his performance in the 2023-24 NBA season with the Washington Wizards. This season, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Last season, his scoring output was 21.2 ppg.

In his last game, a 125-120 loss to the LA Lakers on April 4, Kuzma had a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Kuzma did not play in Sunday's 132-122 loss to the Boston Celtics due to a sprained ankle.

Statistically, his best scoring performance was against the Sacramento Kings on March 22. He chalked up 31 points, six rebounds and five assists.

His second-best scoring output was in a 122-119 overtime win at the Brooklyn Nets on March 28. Kuzma finished with 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

