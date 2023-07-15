WNBA All-Star game 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The WNBA All-Star game is set to take place this Saturday, capping off an exciting weekend as fans await the start of the FIBA World Cup next month. After seeing Sabrina Ionescu make history with a 3-point contest record across the WNBA and the NBA, anticipation is building toward the all-star game.
The All-Star game is set to take place on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET (6 a.m. IST) from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ABC for those watching on TV, while Fubo TV and YouTube TV provide streaming footage for fans.
Team A'ja Wilson and Team Breanna Stewart will face off in a highly anticipated matchup. With the two women earning captain spots thanks to popular fan votes, much like the NBA, the pair had the opportunity to draft their teams for the WNBA All-Star Game.
WNBA All-Star Game odds & prediction
Currently, the odds have Team A'ja Wilson as the favorites at -190, while Team Breanna Stewart sits as a +150 underdog. Of course, this is partly a result of A'ja Wilson leading two teams to WNBA All-Star game wins over the past three years.
Last year, Wilson picked up a 134-112 win and created an impressive win streak. Given that, it's hard to pick against the two-time WNBA MVP.
As the reigning league MVP, and with two WNBA All-Star Game wins in three years, her status as the favorite can't be denied.
WNBA All-Star Game rosters
With the rosters being determined by a draft, much like the NBA All-Star game, let's take a look at the two teams as selected by the captains.
Team A'Ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces
Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces
Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever
Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings
Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces
Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream
Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun
Cheynne Parker - Atlanta Dream
DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun
Team Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty
Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury
Jewell Loyd - Seattle Storm
Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings
Nneka Ogwumike - LA Sparks
Courtney Vandersloot - New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx
Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
Kahleah Copper - Chicago Sky
