WNBA All-Star game 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The WNBA All-Star game is set to take place this Saturday, capping off an exciting weekend as fans await the start of the FIBA World Cup next month. After seeing Sabrina Ionescu make history with a 3-point contest record across the WNBA and the NBA, anticipation is building toward the all-star game.

The All-Star game is set to take place on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET (6 a.m. IST) from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ABC for those watching on TV, while Fubo TV and YouTube TV provide streaming footage for fans.

Team A'ja Wilson and Team Breanna Stewart will face off in a highly anticipated matchup. With the two women earning captain spots thanks to popular fan votes, much like the NBA, the pair had the opportunity to draft their teams for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Mercury Griner Basketball

WNBA All-Star Game odds & prediction

Currently, the odds have Team A'ja Wilson as the favorites at -190, while Team Breanna Stewart sits as a +150 underdog. Of course, this is partly a result of A'ja Wilson leading two teams to WNBA All-Star game wins over the past three years.

Last year, Wilson picked up a 134-112 win and created an impressive win streak. Given that, it's hard to pick against the two-time WNBA MVP.

As the reigning league MVP, and with two WNBA All-Star Game wins in three years, her status as the favorite can't be denied.

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

WNBA All-Star Game rosters

With the rosters being determined by a draft, much like the NBA All-Star game, let's take a look at the two teams as selected by the captains.

Team A'Ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

Cheynne Parker - Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun

Team Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty

Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd - Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike - LA Sparks

Courtney Vandersloot - New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever

Kahleah Copper - Chicago Sky

