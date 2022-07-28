"Won’t someone think about the millionaires?", "Truly a tragedy, I am in tears actually", "Draymond isn’t worth a max, not even close to it" - Fans on Reddit react to potential Draymond Green max contract

The Athletic's Anthony Slater has reported that Draymond Green is looking for a maximum extension, with his current contract nearing its end. Green is due $25,806,469 this season and $27,586,225 in 2023-24 (according to Spotrac). The 2023-24 season is a player option.

"Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors," Slater wrote. "Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length."

Green finished the season as an All-Star with a second-team All-Defensive selection. He didn't end up playing in the All-Star game due to injury and was replaced by first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray.

The other thing that makes Green's 2021-22 run impressive is that he accumulated his accolades while playing just 46 games in the regular season. Compared to his other three All-Star years, Green has played no less than 70 games each time.

Before his back injury in January, Green was a top contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He managed to finish in the top 10 in the DPOY voting.

Slater further elaborated on what a maximum contract would look like:

"Green is set to make $25.8 million this coming season. He is due $27.5 million for 2023-24, but it’s a player option. He can decline it and become a free agent next summer.

"So, the maximum extension Green could sign starting next week involves him opting out of the final year of his current deal and signing a four-year extension worth $138.4 million." (via) The Athletic

The Golden State Warriors brought their franchise tally for championships to seven with last month's title.

NBA fans on Reddit reacted to Green's contract talks, sending in some hilarious responses.

Draymond Green's importance to the Warriors

2022 NBA Finals, Game 6

While the boxscore doesn't reflect Draymond Green's impact, his defensive prowess, both on the perimeter and around the rim, shows how important he is.

Green's wingspan of 7-foot-1 and size of 6-foot-6 gives him enough length to guard big men. But he is also able to lock down guards/forwards on the perimeter.

On the offensive end, Green takes over as the facilitator: screening, switching and getting Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as many open looks as he can. Green's finish around the rim and offensive rebounding also deserves a mention.

Green will turn 33 in March.

