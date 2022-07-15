“‘Y’all gonna be sorry… I’m gonna come out with vengeance’” - Chris Broussard says Kevin Durant should be upset that teams aren’t giving up young stars for him, says he should stay with the Nets

Kevin Durant's trade request made to the Brooklyn Nets is one of the talking points of the NBA offseason. A flurry of teams were initially interested in onboarding the two-time NBA champion. However, due to the Nets' demand for a monumental haul in exchange for KD, trade talks for the forward have slowed down.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard has offered his take on the whole situation. He believes that Kevin Durant should use the lack of interest from other franchises as a motivating factor for next season. Speaking more about the same, Broussard said on "The Odd Couples Podcast" that:

"He should be a little bit upset, I hear Toronto don't wanna give up Scottie Barnes right. Miami doesn't wanna break up their core, what's their core, I mean, we know what it is, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, that's not a world-beating core, Kyle Lowry. Phoenix quickly said no Devin Booker, Minnesota wouldn't have given up Anthony Edwards himself for you, let alone him and KAT."

Undoubtedly, Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league. He has won everything, but the drive to win is still there in the 33-year-old. KD will want to win a few more championships before he calls it quits on a glorious career.

His trade request from the Nets is certainly an attempt at fulfilling that dream. However, if KD does decide to stay with them, he does not have anything to worry about. The team from Brooklyn has a strong unit and will be one of the contenders for the title next season.

A 7 footer should not be able to move like this with the basketball ‍ ‍ These Kevin Durant highlights are insane 🤯A 7 footer should not be able to move like this with the basketball These Kevin Durant highlights are insane 🤯🔥 A 7 footer should not be able to move like this with the basketball 😮‍💨😮‍💨https://t.co/0aRBZO1aL0

Certainly, if a trade doesn't materialize, KD would have to stay with the organization. However, Broussard believes that this in itself should drive Durant to stay with the Nets and prove the other teams that they got it wrong.

"I want KD to go to the Nets tomorrow and say." Call the press conference KD, y'all must have forgotten I am Kevin freakin Durant and I am not requesting a trade, I'm coming back to Brooklyn with my boy Kyrie, with Ben Simmons and we gonna do damage, y'all gonna be sorry, you had a chance to get me, you should have taken it, I'm gonna come out with vengence," that's what I want to see."

- Jerry West on Kevin Durant “[Kevin Durant] is one the nicest people you’d ever want to be around… people misread him, who he is as a person. This is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen… he’s not gonna be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like him…”- Jerry West on Kevin Durant https://t.co/1gYj6bhGOP

If Durant does decide to stay back in Brooklyn, it would definitely make the Nets a force to be reckoned with in the East.

Is Kevin Durant staying with the Brooklyn Nets the right decision for him?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Brooklyn Nets during his two seasons with the team. His ability to score from nearly anywhere on the court has helped them massively.

KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" https://t.co/uRHm1k5dWW

With the likes of Joe Harris and Ben Simmons returning, the Nets are going to be a lot stronger next season. His desire to jump ships is also proving difficult.

This is mainly because the Nets want a big haul for KD. Not many teams in the NBA have the resources to make that happen, which is what is complicating the deal.

—@wojespn "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'” "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'” —@wojespn 👀 https://t.co/rUR1jX9yS5

Even if a franchise goes ahead and makes the trade, they could lose some of their key players. This could possibly mean little to no help for Kevin Durant to fight for the championship. Taking all of this into account, it would only be ideal for him to stay with the Brooklyn Nets.

