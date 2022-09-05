“Y'all making $75 million to deny vaccine, request trades and get swept”, KD love the hate more than the love he gets”- Kevin Durant gets mocked again for responding to a critic over his offseason decisions

Kevin Durant once again became the butt of jokes on NBA Twitter.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar was responding to a tweet that called him and Kyrie Irving out over their decisions this offseason. They were asked how it may affect the future generation of players due to the impact of his trade request on the collective bargaining agreement.

Durant signed a four-year extension last summer. He didn't play a single minute on that contract and asked to be traded this offseason.

KD eventually had to stay in Brooklyn as the franchise failed to find a viable trade partner. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant also called for the heads of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks, which inflicted plenty of criticism on the former MVP.

Durant has actively taken on his critics online and didn't miss the opportunity to do so again. Responding to the tweet embedded above regarding the negative impact his trade request will have on the CBA, he wrote:

"#blamekd and #kyrie"

NBA Twitter found another chance to have a go at the controversial superstar after his sarcastic response. One fan wrote:

"My brother yall are making $75 million to deny the vaccine request trades and get swept in the first round I don’t think they’re going to blame Nic Claxton."

Another added:

"KD love the hate more than the love he gets."

Here are some more reactions that followed:

LouAye🐐🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆IFB @LouAye_ @KDTrey5 Who else is to blame for ur crying @KDTrey5 Who else is to blame for ur crying

Omar @bkbxomar



Follow real Nets fans for honest criticisms and due praise (if that's what you seek). @KDTrey5 That tweet was clearly written for your attention lol. No need to tag you otherwise.Follow real Nets fans for honest criticisms and due praise (if that's what you seek). @KDTrey5 That tweet was clearly written for your attention lol. No need to tag you otherwise.Follow real Nets fans for honest criticisms and due praise (if that's what you seek).

Celtics #1 Insider @TatumMVP2023 @KDTrey5 your cute little hashtags don’t make u a genius u still are not a #1 option on a championship team @KDTrey5 your cute little hashtags don’t make u a genius u still are not a #1 option on a championship team

Michael Blazer @mblazer11 @KDTrey5 @KDTrey5 the #blamekd is your best attetmp to deflect responsibility. Say everything or don't say anything at all. When you pick and choose what you will say, it becomes very obvious what is real or not. Silence leaves people to fill in the story - usually with negative thoughts. @KDTrey5 @KDTrey5 the #blamekd is your best attetmp to deflect responsibility. Say everything or don't say anything at all. When you pick and choose what you will say, it becomes very obvious what is real or not. Silence leaves people to fill in the story - usually with negative thoughts.

Robbyatmlc @robbyatmlc



The only person to blame for demanding back to back nights off is Kyrie.



You both are to blame for the shit happening to you right now 🤡 @KDTrey5 Yeah. The only person to blame about signing a contract and immediately demanding a trade is you...The only person to blame for demanding back to back nights off is Kyrie.You both are to blame for the shit happening to you right now 🤡 @KDTrey5 Yeah. The only person to blame about signing a contract and immediately demanding a trade is you... The only person to blame for demanding back to back nights off is Kyrie.You both are to blame for the shit happening to you right now 🤡

B DUBS @Btwoyous @KDTrey5 Kyrie is a straight up Diva and disgrace. Talented sure, but hasn't done anything since he left Cleveland and acts like the league revolves around him. Let's see if he plays more than 60 games this year. @KDTrey5 Kyrie is a straight up Diva and disgrace. Talented sure, but hasn't done anything since he left Cleveland and acts like the league revolves around him. Let's see if he plays more than 60 games this year.

Danby Russell White @danbyrussellTCP @KDTrey5 No just Blame Kd. Don’t bring Kyrie into your clown show. You have for sure pushed the owners to demand more from a new CBA and it’s sad you pretend it isn’t true. Will be interesting to see what happens. @KDTrey5 No just Blame Kd. Don’t bring Kyrie into your clown show. You have for sure pushed the owners to demand more from a new CBA and it’s sad you pretend it isn’t true. Will be interesting to see what happens.

Truth Tella @Tella1Truth why are u just looking for negativity all day 🤣🤣 @KDTrey5 Bro dude literally tweeted that 2 minutes agowhy are u just looking for negativity all day 🤣🤣 @KDTrey5 Bro dude literally tweeted that 2 minutes ago 😂😂😂 why are u just looking for negativity all day 🤣🤣

Ibrahim Agaie @ibrahimagaie1 @KDTrey5 KD love the hate more than the love he gets. @KDTrey5 KD love the hate more than the love he gets.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the perfect opportunity to shut down their critics in the upcoming season

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably two of the most criticized NBA superstars in the NBA right now. Durant got called out for not being a potent leader on a contending team. Meanwhile, Irving's motivation to be on the court has been questioned due to his unavailability.

The upcoming NBA season presents a great opportunity for the Brooklyn Nets superstar duo to shut down their critics. Durant and Kyrie were expected to lead the Nets to at least a championship win over the past two seasons.

However, injuries, off-court issues and the Nets' inability to be an efficient two-way team hampered their chances of achieving postseason success.

Several of those concerns could be put to bed ahead of the new campaign. Kyrie Irving will be available from opening night this season, while Ben Simmons will make his debut for the franchise after missing the entire 2021-22 season.

Joe Harris is also set to return. Brooklyn has added veteran players like Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to their roster, creating a better two-way balance with Simmons leading the team on defense. Other impactful contributors like Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Nicolas Claxton and Cam Thomas are also on the roster for next year.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



He wound up getting both to come back.



reacts to KD’s return to Brooklyn: By attempting to take power back into his hands, Nets GM Sean Marks risked losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.He wound up getting both to come back. @Alex__Schiffer reacts to KD’s return to Brooklyn: theathletic.com/3531432/?sourc… By attempting to take power back into his hands, Nets GM Sean Marks risked losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He wound up getting both to come back.@Alex__Schiffer reacts to KD’s return to Brooklyn: theathletic.com/3531432/?sourc… https://t.co/tINeeJNrlZ

If Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant manage to stay healthy and perform as expected through the playoffs, the Nets could likely challenge the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets haven't had this much depth during the Durant-Irving era, so it will be exciting to see if the two superstars can make the most of this and excel for the franchise.

