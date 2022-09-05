“Y'all making $75 million to deny vaccine, request trades and get swept”, KD love the hate more than the love he gets”- Kevin Durant gets mocked again for responding to a critic over his offseason decisions

Kevin Durant once again became the butt of jokes on NBA Twitter.
The Brooklyn Nets superstar was responding to a tweet that called him and Kyrie Irving out over their decisions this offseason. They were asked how it may affect the future generation of players due to the impact of his trade request on the collective bargaining agreement.
Durant signed a four-year extension last summer. He didn't play a single minute on that contract and asked to be traded this offseason.
KD eventually had to stay in Brooklyn as the franchise failed to find a viable trade partner. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant also called for the heads of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks, which inflicted plenty of criticism on the former MVP.
Durant has actively taken on his critics online and didn't miss the opportunity to do so again. Responding to the tweet embedded above regarding the negative impact his trade request will have on the CBA, he wrote:
"#blamekd and #kyrie"
NBA Twitter found another chance to have a go at the controversial superstar after his sarcastic response. One fan wrote:
"My brother yall are making $75 million to deny the vaccine request trades and get swept in the first round I don’t think they’re going to blame Nic Claxton."
Another added:
"KD love the hate more than the love he gets."
Here are some more reactions that followed:
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the perfect opportunity to shut down their critics in the upcoming season
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably two of the most criticized NBA superstars in the NBA right now. Durant got called out for not being a potent leader on a contending team. Meanwhile, Irving's motivation to be on the court has been questioned due to his unavailability.
The upcoming NBA season presents a great opportunity for the Brooklyn Nets superstar duo to shut down their critics. Durant and Kyrie were expected to lead the Nets to at least a championship win over the past two seasons.
However, injuries, off-court issues and the Nets' inability to be an efficient two-way team hampered their chances of achieving postseason success.
Several of those concerns could be put to bed ahead of the new campaign. Kyrie Irving will be available from opening night this season, while Ben Simmons will make his debut for the franchise after missing the entire 2021-22 season.
Joe Harris is also set to return. Brooklyn has added veteran players like Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to their roster, creating a better two-way balance with Simmons leading the team on defense. Other impactful contributors like Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Nicolas Claxton and Cam Thomas are also on the roster for next year.
If Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant manage to stay healthy and perform as expected through the playoffs, the Nets could likely challenge the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Nets haven't had this much depth during the Durant-Irving era, so it will be exciting to see if the two superstars can make the most of this and excel for the franchise.