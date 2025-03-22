"Y'all overly glazed" - Ex-Celtics assistant hilariously calls out LeBron James song

To say LeBron James has a passionate fan following is an understatement, considering the fandom for the Lakers superstar in the NBA community.

"Bronsexuals," as they are called, are abundant and find creative ways to express their love for King James. Their latest musical attempt, however, took it one step further, even warranting a response from former Celtics assistant Evan Turner.

Turner, who himself enjoyed a decade-long career in the NBA, is no stranger to the fandom and hype NBA players receive. So, for the former Celtics wing to jump online to react to fans fawning over LeBron James just proves how over the board the James fanfare has taken it with their musical number.

"Y'all overly glazing with this one," said Turner on Saturday, reposting a post on X by a LeBron James fan about a new genre of music dedicated to the Lakers star.

The original post has LeBron James' highlights to soft sensual music, with lyrics underlining the recent developments in the Lakers camp and generated 773,000 views in just over three days.

Turner's reaction is appropriate, to say the least, with the song arguably topping the list of craziest things fans have done for an athlete recently.

One is left to wonder whether we will ever get a response from LeBron himself to this melody performed in his honor. Whether the King is flattered or creeped out, only he can tell.

The song calls LeBron James "The Man of the Lakers" while asking fans to say his name out loud

When Bryan Cranston asked a negotiating drug dealer to "say his name," the world of entertainment stood still in awe. But when a fan asks other fans to say the name of the basketball star they grew up watching, while in song, it doesn't quite feel the same way.

"They gave up AD because they needed change, and you gots to say his name, his name is LeBron James. I'm talking about the man of the Lakers. I'm asking you to say his name," goes the song, as it "glazes" over the former MVP as the Lakers find form ahead of the Playoffs.

LeBron "the man of the Lakers" James - Source: Getty

The James fan club is at full tilt and if the Lakers manage to get another ring, all of the NBA's online communities better be prepared for the LeBron genre of music. Earworms asking you to say LeBron's name and call him the man of the Lakers may be commonplace, with the "glazing" being international.

