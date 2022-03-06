“Y’all been talking about the next “face” of the league like he ain’t already here” - Pat Connaughton on the possibility of Giannis  Antetokounmpo making an All-NBA team for the 4th season running

Pat Connaughton has called out people who failed to give Giannis Antetokounmpo the respect he deserves. His brilliance on the court is well known to all, and his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Pat Connaughton has heaped praise on him. The Greek Freak is having yet another scintillating year and is in the running to make his fourth consecutive selection in the All NBA First team.

If he makes it there, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the only player in the history of basketball to make it to four consecutive All-NBA First teams. Connaughton retweeted this post on his Twitter handle with a quote on it, which read:

"Y’all been talking about the next “face” of the league like he ain’t already here … at 27 years old 🤯… carry on though ☕️🐸"

The only others to have done it three years straight are Michael Jordan, LeBron James and James Harden



If Giannis is a unanimous All-NBA First Team selection this season, he would be the first to do it FOUR years in a row since at least 1966-67. The only others to have done it three years straight are Michael Jordan, LeBron James and James Harden

Pat Connaughton was part of the Bucks team that won the championship last season. Giannis Antetokoumpo was named the Finals MVP for his huge contributions there. He has one of the most stacked resumes in the league and with many more years of basketball left in him, the two-time MVP will be hoping to keep firing.

He has continued his domination in the paint, while also developing an improved jump shot. Antetokounmpo struggled a bit on the free throws during the last playoff run. However, he has become a lot better now and is shooting 72.4 % from the line on a career-best of 11.4 attempts per game.

The reigning Finals MVP will be key to the Bucks' chances of making the playoffs. He has also showcased terrific defense and is in the running to win the defensive player of the year trophy as well.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo help the Milwaukee Bucks to their second consecutive NBA championship?

Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. His ability to torment defenses and bully opponents with his strength helps him easily get to the basket and score. The 27-year-old also has great control of the ball and is getting better at making plays every single day.

He also has teammates like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton who are proven ballers. Last season it all worked out for them and the Big 3 proved that bringing them together was a great decision. With just 18 games left for their campaign to end, they will all have to be at their best.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. DeMar DeRozan

5. Ja Morant

6. Luka Doncic

7. Devin Booker

8. Stephen Curry

9. Chris Paul

NBA.com's updated MVP Ladder: 1. Nikola Jokic 2. Joel Embiid 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo 4. DeMar DeRozan 5. Ja Morant 6. Luka Doncic 7. Devin Booker 8. Stephen Curry 9. Chris Paul 10. Donovan Mitchell

The Bucks are ranked third in the East with a 39-25 record. They are ranked 5th in terms of offensive rating and eleventh in terms of defensive rating. Milwaukee has great depth and looks like a team set to fire on all cylinders.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo playing the way he has and others firing, the Bucks do look like a problem for everyone else in the league. However, they have championship aspirations and for that they cannot afford setbacks, making their game against the Phoenix Suns a big one.

The Greek Freak has been at his dominant self and is certainly in the running to win his third MVP trophy. He will be looking to get to his second NBA championship as this will help cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in the game of basketball.

