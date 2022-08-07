“‘You barely a journeyman and you dissing one of the greatest players in history’” - Chris Broussard believes former Nets player has the right to have his own opinion on Steph Curry

Not many know former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James. However, his recent comments regarding Steph Curry have drawn more attention than he has had for most of his career. James referred to Curry as being a one-dimensional player and has received some backlash for his comments.

The most recent reaction to his comments came from Chris Broussard on "The Odd Couple" podcast with Rob Parker. Broussard called out James for his statement, referring to him only as a "journeyman." He strongly disagreed with James. Broussard said James has a right to an opinion, but it does not translate to him being right.

"Let me say this because, it's tempting to be like bruh, you barely a journeyman and you dissing one of the greatest players in History," Broussard said. "But I'mma say this. Mike James, just because he is not nearly as good as Steph, just because he is not a full time NBA player, doesn't mean he can't have an opinion, and he might not be right."

James' career has been one filled with several uncertainties and instabilities. He has only played in the NBA for two seasons, which he spent across three franchises.

Steph Curry makes petty response to Mike James' comments

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts

Steph Curry rarely gives attention to the negative comments dished against him. The Golden State Warriors superstar has always avoided being confrontational both physically and on social media.

During his annual Curry Camp program, Curry commented on the criticism. He was asked what it would look like to go one-on-one with any of the 26 campers. He stated that it was going to be bad for them. He then made a snide comment referencing himself as a one-dimensional player.

"It's all bad for them. All bad for them. Even as one dimensional as I am." Curry said, after which he chuckled and described himself as petty.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Steph Curry heard the comments and responded Mike James went the @PlayersChoice_ podcast and said he wasn’t sure Steph Curry is a top 5 player, calling him ‘one dimensional.’Steph Curry heard the comments and responded Mike James went the @PlayersChoice_ podcast and said he wasn’t sure Steph Curry is a top 5 player, calling him ‘one dimensional.’Steph Curry heard the comments and responded 😂 https://t.co/CiFVgWmNvi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far