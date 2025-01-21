"You can get the f**k up out of here": Kevin Garnett was once fed up with Jimmy Butler's trade demand and launched a no-holds-barred take

Jimmy Butler has been the hottest talk of the town since he requested a trade from the Miami Heat. Butler is notorious for requesting trades whenever he feels dissatisfied with his situation on teams. Apparently, Kevin Garnett wasn't a fan of Butler's conduct, especially when he asked to be traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018.

Garnett looked back at the time he was sent to the Boston Celtics in 2007 and compared his trade to Jimmy Butler's. Garnett said in 2018 that he never requested a trade, which makes him view his situation differently from Butler's. Because Jimmy was willing to leave KG's former team, the NBA legend couldn't help but flame the forward.

“I never requested a trade because I viewed (Minnesota Timberwolves) as mine,” Garnett said. “I built this house. I’m not leaving this goddamn house. (Jimmy Butler) can get the f**k up out of here. You don’t like it, then leave.”

Jimmy Butler wants to be traded to Phoenix

It's no secret that Jimmy Butler wants out of the Miami Heat. His sour feelings came to the surface when Pat Riley told Butler to zip his mouth during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, given the star forward wasn't available due to injury. Since then, Jimmy has shown a serious side come the 2024-25 season.

Butler made his intentions of getting traded public, which forced the Heat to suspend him for seven games as they attempted to look for a new home for him. Unfortunately for both parties, they had no luck in securing a deal with any team. Jimmy made his return to the Heat's rotation on Friday when they took on the Denver Nuggets.

Despite Jimmy Butler once again suiting up for Miami, it appears that the Heat are still actively looking for a team willing to trade for him. However, it Butler had a choice, his priority would be the Phoenix Suns. Prominent NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Heat star prefers to be traded to Phoenix.

“Jimmy’s No. 1 focus is getting traded, preferably, to the Phoenix Suns," Windhorst reported. "Everything else is secondary. Not getting traded to ‘Team X,’ not getting traded to ‘Team Y,’ getting traded to the Phoenix Suns.”

It's worth noting that Butler has a no-trade clause, which means he can't technically select which team he wants to be traded to. However, in the NBA, star players tend to have leverage and are able to call the shots when departing from their team.

