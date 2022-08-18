“You can’t even gather the locker room, you can’t even control the locker room” - Kendrick Perkins believes there is a big lack of trust in the Brooklyn Nets, says nothing works without trust

Kendrick Perkins says the Brooklyn Nets are not going to work with the lack of trust around the organization. He cited the broken relationship between Kevin Durant and Steve Nash as example.

Perkins said:

“If you (are) Steve Nash, how can you walk into the locker room knowing that the best player on your team doesn’t trust you? … You can’t even gather the locker room, you can’t even control the locker room.”

After not managing to win a game in last year's playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets started to fall downhill.

There were open qualms with Kyrie Irving and how he handled the season with his vaccination policies. James Harden came and left in the blink of an eye, reading like he did not appreciate the lack of effort from the Nets to win a championship. Kevin Durant requested a trade almost immediately after Kyrie decided to exercise his player option and remain in Brooklyn.

The moves all read like there was a lack of trust from everybody. Harden could not gain trust with the pair, so he left. Trust in Irving was lost early in the season, and now there is Durant.

Kevin Durant openly voiced his disposition to the Brooklyn Nets organization. He requested that both GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash be removed if he were to continue playing for the Nets. Many have questioned whether KD is going to show up for training camp, or even play this year at all under the two.

Joe Tsai’s decision to remain loyal to his front office publicly was a tough call, but arguably a good one. It showed the league that players cannot command his team as they wish.

Kendrick Perkins said:

“You have to have the word trust in a relationship and right now, you don’t have that in the Brooklyn Nets organization.”

Steve Nash walking into a locker room, or commanding his squad in important moments, holds less weight with no trust between him and his best player.

The confusion between the coach and best player is a very big problem for the Nets.

Perkins ended by pointing out that Brooklyn having success is not going to happen this year due to all of this broken trust. He said:

“If you don’t have trust, it is not gonna happen. And the Brooklyn Nets do not have trust.”

The rift between KD and Steve Nash is going to have to be repaired if the Nets hope to rectify their issues from last season. The gavel then falls to Kyrie in having to work on repairing his trust with the entire organization.

