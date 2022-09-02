“You don’t have to hide your feelings Bron”, LeBron hurting tweeting this out knowing he stuck with Russ” - Fans mock LeBron James for his positive reaction to Donovan Mitchell’s trade to Cavs 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James showed love to his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers after they successfully acquired Donovan Mitchell via trade. James took to Twitter to express his excitement. He responded to another tweet that was centered on how Cleveland has the pieces to contend and the backcourt combo of Darius Garland and Mitchell.

James wrote:

"SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope"

There were rumblings about LeBron James potentially considering reuniting with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But that was before he signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers this offseason. The Cavs are certainly in a better position due to their roster construction to be more successful than the Lakers. James' addition could've potentially taken them to the next level.

However, he stayed put. With Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavs, fans mocked James for his decision to stay in LA. Cleveland are considered among the teams with the best depth. There's no doubt with Mitchell on the team, LeBron would've had a golden opportunity to win his second ring with the franchise that drafted him.

One fan wrote:

"I know LeBron hurting tweeting this out knowing he stuck with Russ"

Another added:

"You don’t have to hide your feelings Bron Bron"

Here are some more reactions:

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend I know LeBron hurting tweeting this out knowing he stuck with Russ @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend I know LeBron hurting tweeting this out knowing he stuck with Russ https://t.co/6WYi4AcYTw

Cliff Hanger @cliffhangerr1 @BronGotGame @KingJames we screwed @CuffsTheLegend Nah fr lol he start doing this when he know the needle is not moving for his teamwe screwed @BronGotGame @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Nah fr lol he start doing this when he know the needle is not moving for his team 😭 we screwed

YPC 💚 @KentrellsTwin @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Good job singing the extension now this FO wasting another year of your prime @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Good job singing the extension now this FO wasting another year of your prime https://t.co/2Lv9hECiIp

Alex Trujillo @trujilloalex23 @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Ask for a trade to cleaveland… we will take spida and garland in return… we will throw in Westbrook too @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Ask for a trade to cleaveland… we will take spida and garland in return… we will throw in Westbrook too

BIG BABY @BigBabyJonathan @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Everybody calm down LeBron James is not going back to Cleveland he signed his extension so everybody just calm down @KingJames @CuffsTheLegend Everybody calm down LeBron James is not going back to Cleveland he signed his extension so everybody just calm down

Lakers could still engage in a trade with Utah as they aim to maximize LeBron James' tenure in LA

The LA Lakers were mentioned as the third team that could've helped the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks reach an agreement for Donovan Mitchell. Utah coveted their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Meanwhile, a potential deal would've enabled them to offload Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract and help them land veteran role players.

Despite Donovan Mitchell not being the focal point of the trade, the Lakers can still engage with the Jazz for veteran players. Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are all options they could consider. They are remarkable shooters and will thrive next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have added Patrick Beverley to their roster, making their intentions clear of assembling a win-now roster. They are also interested in a deal with the Indiana Pacers, which could see them land Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for Russell Westbrook and two firsts (2027 and 2029).

Donovan Mitchell's uncertain future seems to have put a pause on the trade market, but with that out of the way, teams that have been quiet, like the Lakers, can be highly active before training camp begins.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar