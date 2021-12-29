“That would take probably Horton-Tucker, and maybe that '27 first and maybe Kendrick Nunn” – Brian Windhorst explores possible Jerami Grant trade to LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are looking for reinforcements, and they could be eyeing Jerami Grant. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Lakers could target Grant before the trade deadline to bolster their roster.

On the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast Tuesday, Windhorst said the Lakers are interested in acquiring Grant, a Detroit Pistons forward. The NBA insider gave a hypothetical breakdown of what that trade could look like.

Windhorst said,

“The Lakers have been rumored to have interest in Jerami Grant. And I think that the Pistons, who are in the middle of a rebuild … I think they might listen on Jerami Grant. So, if you could get a player like Jerami Grant now, that would take probably (Talen) Horton-Tucker and maybe that ’27 first and maybe Kendrick Nunn.”

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN New podcast. Moments before going into protocols himself, @BobbyMarks42 tells us what the Covid outbreak has done to trade market + how Lakers & Cavs should approach deadline: es.pn/3z2wY8Y New podcast. Moments before going into protocols himself, @BobbyMarks42 tells us what the Covid outbreak has done to trade market + how Lakers & Cavs should approach deadline: es.pn/3z2wY8Y

Grant, who has played for four teams in his eight seasons, has blossomed since coming to Detroit last season. He had the best season of his career, averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game last season. In six seasons before that, Grant averaged only 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.

Although his averages took a slight dip this season before a thumb injury, they are still nearly double those from his first six seasons. He averages 20.1 ppg and 4.8 rpg.

The Lakers (16-18), ninth in the Western Conference, will likely not miss the playoffs. But they are clearly nowhere near the top echelon of three or four teams in the West. If the team wants to make a push for the NBA Finals, they will need to enhance the roster. Acquiring Grant makes sense. The question is, would the Detroit Pistons be willing to give up one of their key pieces?

How does Jerami Grant work with the Lakers?

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant with the ball

Jerami Grant could be almost a perfect fit with the Lakers and would make an impact right away. The two main issues are how healthy he is and if the Pistons would trade him.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII . Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.

Grant, 27, has missed the last seven games with a right thumb injury and will likely be out longer. The initial timeline after he suffered the injury Dec. 12 was that he would be re-evaluated in six weeks. The trade deadline is Feb. 10, and a clearer picture of his health won't be available until late January.

If he is traded to the Lakers, there will be enough left of the season to make an impact.

Grant could be one of the NBA's best role players, who has the potential to star on a winning team. To get Grant, Los Angeles will need to give up a lot of assets in return. But the Lakers have pretty much no tangible assets teams may want.

The Lakers don't have a first-round draft pick for some time, trading them for Anthony Davis, so they can’t offer much there. The Lakers won't move LeBron James or Davis, of course. And much of the rest of the roster is old or not playing well and don’t have much trade value. Their best young asset is 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker. But he has struggled this season, not helping his trade stock.

If the Lakers somehow find a way to get Grant, it would be a great fit. He has shown he can be the focal point of an offense if need be. Grant has also shown he can be an elite role player, shooting over 35% from 3-point range with limited attempts. And he can have a defensive impact.

Grant could make this team better. But even if Detroit wants to trade him, the Lakers might not have a trade package that can beat out other suitors.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein