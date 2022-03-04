“You hear those footsteps? You hear that? The Bucks are coming!!” - Jalen Rose on the Milwaukee Bucks ‘Big 3’, says it’s easy to take Giannis’ numbers for granted

The Milwaukee Bucks' greatness was discussed on Thursday on ESPN's “Jalen & Jacoby.” Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk edabout Jrue Holday’s clutch game-winning play and why the Bucks are overlooked in the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming in full stride, Giannis' numbers are overlooked

Jalen Rose said:

“You hear those footsteps? You hear that? The Bucks are coming!! … The only time this year their Big Three have had 25 (points each) in a basketball game, Jacoby, is this one.”

The comment came following the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-119 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. In the final seconds, Jrue Holiday absolutely bullied his way towards the net for a game-winning, clutch bucket.

Rose commented on Holiday's physicality:

“He just bullied his way in there. And that’s a big guard move, definitely.”

The Big Three that Rose referred to are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Khris Middleton. Together, they make an unstoppable trio of clutch buckets, giant rebounds and aggressive defense. They were the main component of the Bucks’ championship last season. Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Middleton 26 and Holiday 25 points Wednesday night.

Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 50 games this season. He has proven time and time again, including his game-winner Wednesday, that he is a major asset.

Middleton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 51 games. A large contributor to the Finals victory last season, Middleton continues to maintain his shooter status. His style of play meshes with and complements Giannis’ well, and together, they are a dangerous force on either end of the court.

Rose said:

“Middleton always gets buckets.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He has played the most among Milwaukee's Big Three, with 52 appearances. His name has been embedded tightly within MVP contention for a large portion of the season as he has dominated. The 2021 NBA Finals MVP is making large waves to be this year's regular-season MVP.

Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVP awards in 2018-19 and 2019-2020.

If Milwaukee's Big Three can manage to make another deep postseason run, Giannis may be in the running for a double-MVP year. In any case, Rose’s comments should be noted. The Milwaukee Bucks are, in fact, coming, and they are coming in full stride, with full confidence.

