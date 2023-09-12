Back in 2021, LeBron James and Cam Payne were involved in a war of words. Apparently, Payne ticked off the "King" who didn't appreciate the Phoenix Suns guard's trash-talking. James retaliated from the bench, saying:

"You was at your crib a year and a half ago, quit talking you sh** now. Stay Humble! You was at home a year ago, now you wanna pop off?"

This did not age well for Cam Payne. During this year's offseason, the Phoenix Suns decided to trade Payne away to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for protected second-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. As of September 12, 2023, the Spurs waived the 29-year-old's contract which now makes the guard a free agent this summer.

LeBron James wasn't kidding about staying humble. Imagine being traded for a bunch of draft picks only to find out that your new team would eventually terminate your contract. This turn of events could possibly make you question your career. Payne is now left without a team and is surely hoping someone will give him a call this offseason.

Looking at Cam Payne's career so far

Cam Payne embarked on his NBA journey when the OKC Thunder drafted him as the 14th overall pick during the 2015 NBA Draft. He entered the league with a well-established reputation as a talented playmaker and a proficient scorer. Nonetheless, as frequently observed with emerging talents, adapting to the NBA environment brought forth its unique array of difficulties.

During his rookie season with the Thunder, Payne exhibited glimpses of his potential but struggled to find consistent playing time. Injuries and a crowded backcourt rotation limited his opportunities to shine. Despite the initial hurdles, his tenacity remained unwavering, and he continued to work diligently on his game.

In a significant twist in his career, Payne was traded to the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-2017 season. This change of scenery provided him with a fresh start and a chance to showcase his skills more prominently. His stint with the Bulls offered him valuable minutes on the court and the opportunity to refine his playmaking abilities.

However, the true turning point in Payne's journey came when he joined the Phoenix Suns in 2020. In the desert, he found a team that believed in his potential and provided him with a significant role. Under the guidance of Coach Monty Williams, Payne blossomed into a vital contributor off the bench for the Suns.

While Cam Payne has proven his worth as a player during his tenure in Phoenix, the San Antonio Spurs don't see him in the same light. Having that said, it's difficult to project Payne's career trajectory given his sudden decline. At this point, his career could go either way.