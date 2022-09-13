"You should just cheer Kevin Durant and be glad he's still on your team" - NBA insider urges Brooklyn Nets fans to not boo Kevin Durant next season

An NBA insider has urged Brooklyn Nets fans not to boo Kevin Durant next season. Durant might have alienated the Nets fanbase with his trade demands this offseason. However, he could certainly make up for it by giving them an MVP-caliber season.

On a recent episode of ESPN's "NBA Today," Ramona Shelburne discussed the possibility of Nets fans being hostile toward Durant. Shelburne believes that the two-time champ is still among the best players in the world. However, she can't fault people in Brooklyn for feeling upset with all the drama that started all the way to last season.

"I'm not sure how the Brooklyn fans are going to receive Kevin Durant after the trade demand and all the hullabaloo," Shelburne said. "In the NBA, most of the stars usually play in the preseason. I think if you're a Brooklyn fan, you should just cheer Kevin Durant and be glad he's still on you're team.

"He's one of the best players in NBA, if not the best player. Even the preseason game is going to be interesting. I don't know how that group is going to be received after all the drama from last year."

The Nets were one of the favorites to win the championship last season despite Kyrie Irving's absence due to his vaccination status. However, Durant suffered an injury midway through the season, and James Harden requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

Harden was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline. Irving was given permission to play, but was limited to just 29 games. Simmons never suited up for the Nets, with Durant coming back just in time to right the ship toward the end of the regular season.

Durant led the Nets into the postseason with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. However, the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant's tumultuous summer

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

After getting swept by the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant was criticized by a lot of people, from fans to analysts and a few NBA legends. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving sought a sign-and-trade deal, but eventually opted into the final year of his contract.

However, Durant inexplicably requested a trade out of Brooklyn after Irving chose to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The news shocked the entire NBA. Not just because it was Durant, but because his four-year max extension was about to kick off this season.

Several teams were linked to Durant, including the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. However, Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves drove up the market. The Nets were unwilling to trade Durant if their valuation was not met.

In the end of it all, Durant and the Nets agreed to make the relationship work for next season. Irving seems focused on earning a max contract, while Ben Simmons is expected to be healthy after undergoing back surgery. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how the team performs after such a tumultuous offseason.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman