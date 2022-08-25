"You kill 3 birds with 1 stone" - Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers should go ahead with heavily rumored trade, believes there should be certain restrictions

The LA Lakers made a surprising move by signing Patrick Beverly from the Utah Jazz, sending youngsters Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to Salt Lake City. Originally touted as only a rumor, the deal was executed in no time but will surely benefir the Lakers.

Talen Horton-Tucker showed potential but was unable to make the most of his opportunities last season. He seems to be a player who can perform better only when the ball is consistently in his hands.

But that cannot be guaranteed consistently, given the Lakers’ roster construction. Stanley Johnson played well last season, but probably had to go – to make the deal attractive.

Shannon Sharpe of “Undisputed” reacted to the trade and said he believed that the LA Lakers still have some offseason moves to make. He dug up an old rumor that involved the Indiana Pacers and said:

“It will address two needs for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is shooting and defense. Myles Turner is a tremendous rim protector. He can knock down three, he has three-point range.”

“Buddy Hield provides the shooting, and the shooting the Lakers so desperately needed.”

Rumors that surfaced earlier in the summer included the Indiana Pacers receiving Russell Westbrook and a future draft pick. The Lakers would have got Buddy Hield and Myles Turner in exchange. However, the Indiana Pacers weren’t taken in by the proposition.

Moving Russell Westbrook seems very complicated for the LA Lakers, given they’re adamant about not giving away too much of their future. However, Sharpe feels this deal could be really beneficial for the franchise. He said:

“You kill 3 birds with 1 stone. You get off of Russ, you get shooting, and you get defense. So, I think it would be a great situation.”

The LA Lakers need to decide: win now or safeguard the future?

The LA Lakers have made some positive moves this summer, with Anthony Davis trying to shape up into a healthy version of himself.

During a disastrous 2021-22 season, LeBron James showed no signs of age-based fatigue, but he is in the twilight of his career. Taking all that into consideration, the Lakers need to decide how much of their future they’re willing to give up.

A trade with the Indiana Pacers could still go on if the Lakers are willing to add another draft pick to the picture.

“So, the question is, for the Lakers, what are you willing to do to get off Russ? Cause we got Myles Turner and Buddy Hield – they’re ready to go, they got their bags packed. Tell them no need to unpack.”

“So, if you got that 2029 first-round pick that’s unprotected; that 2027, that’s unprotected – Holla at us!”

Although the Indiana Pacers might still not budge, it's worth a shot – as the Lakers can off-load Westbrook’s sizable contract.

