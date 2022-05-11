"You know LeBron, he's the best player in the world, he has haters!" - JJ Redick responds to former DPOY's claim that Steph Curry is "disrespected"

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' outing in Game 4 on Monday could perhaps be their least satisfying win this season.

After being ahead for almost 47 minutes, the Memphis Grizzlies gave up the lead in the final minute of the game. They ended up losing 98-101. Despite a poor shooting night, Steph Curry's 18-point fourth quarter was largely responsible for the Warriors' last-minute push to steal the game.

Draymond Green, on The Volume's "The Draymond Green Show," talked about how Curry's fourth-quarter performance should put an end to the slander, stating:

"Steph Curry with all the slander, all of this, all of that, Steph Curry showed you once again, for those that love to talk, why he's Steph Curry, the way he took over that fourth quarter, in particular the last 6 minutes of that fourth quarter."

However, JJ Redick doesn't share Green's opinion that Curry faces unnecessary or overbearing criticism as Green alluded to in his podcast. Redick said:

"The modern athlete, it's very easy to find disrespect, but sure there's some national media member somewhere that has disrespected him, but all you gotta do is log on your phone. You can find hate.

"I used to joke with my teammates, I'd be like 'You know LeBron? He's the best player in the world, he has haters.'"

Curry shot 10 for 25 from the field and four for 14 from three-point range. The Warriors shot a miserable 24.3% from the three-point range. Of the 20 shots they took from the promised land in the first-half, they could only sink two.

Review: Steven Adams came back, but Steph Curry and company out rebounded the Grizzlies for the fourth game in a row

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors — Game 4

After putting up 142 points in Game 3, a poor shooting night for the Warriors took a miraculous turn. With 45 seconds to go in the game, the Warriors took their first lead of the game on Tuesday night.

They managed to hold off the Grizzlies for the final 45 seconds and won the game by three (It would have been six if it wasn't for Dillon Brooks' last-minute heave going in).

There's one important thing the Warriors can take from this game. Even with Steven Adams on the floor and without coach Kerr's in-game adjustments, they managed to out rebound the Grizzlies for the fourth-straight game, 54-48.

Many believed the only reason the Warriors were able to rebound so well in the last three games was because of Adams' absence. However, we can now put that theory to rest.

