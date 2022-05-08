“You look at him, you say ‘oh my gosh, he’s too little’.… He’s gotten so clever that you just can’t guard him” - Jerry West praises 3 time NBA champion calls him an ‘extraordinary guard’

LA Lakers legend Jerry West was a guest on the "Point Forward" podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner. He spoke about Steph Curry's talent and described him as an extraordinary guard, stating:

"You had an extraordinary guard in Steph Curry. You look at him, you say 'oh my gosh, he's too little.' Well, forget little, the three point line has defined who he is as a player."

Steph Curry has solidified himself in the history books and will rightfully go down as the man who changed modern day basketball. The future Hall of Famer has also encrusted his name in the hearts of Golden State Warriors fans.

Despite an injury scare at the end of the regular season, Curry recovered quickly to help the team through the first-round of the playoffs.

Although, he was eased in by coach Steve Kerr, making his first start of the playoffs in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. The three-time champion averaged 28 points per game in the first-round series, leading the Warriors in points per game.

Jerry West believes Steph Curry is so clever that he has become unguardable

Steph Curry No. 30 of the Golden State Warriors gets the fired up against the Denver Nuggets.

Jerry West stated on the "Point Forward" podcast that Steph Curry's basketball intelligence has made him unguardable. He suggested that the only way he can be guarded is if the opponent forces them to play half court, stating:

"He's gotten so clever that you just can't guard him now unless you get them to play at half court. If they get a little space to run at you, you're dead."

Jerry West talked about what the Warriors could be if Kevin Durant never left. He was of the opinion that if Durant took a look back, he would probably regret having left the Warriors, stating that players do not need controversies.

The Golden State Warriors have not made it to the playoffs since Durant's Achilles injury in 2019. They lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors. Having been missing in action for two seasons, their return promises to be for one purpose only. To win the championship.

Steph Curry has led the team to three championships in the past seven seasons, with their first in 2015 and others in 2017 and 2018.

Whether he can lead them to another title win is dependent on how well they fare in the second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors will be looking to win Game 3 and treat the home fans to a riveting performance.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry feels like the Warriors could be up 2-0 in the series right now Steph Curry feels like the Warriors could be up 2-0 in the series right now https://t.co/IHT0PDopGl

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are known to always put up a fight as they have done in previous games. With their key players healthy, the Warriors could snatch the 2022 championship.

However, they have strong competition from the Phoenix Suns to contend with in the Western Conference and the Milwaukee Bucks in the East.

Edited by Adam Dickson