“You might want to have the pedigree” – Steph Curry believes not playing for top-tier college was blessing in disguise

Before he was the face of a dynasty, Steph Curry had a delayed rise to stardom in the NBA. Today's stars are getting noticed at a young age, but that wasn't the case for the Golden State Warriors guard.

Despite being the son of an NBA player, Steph Curry didn't have much notoriety heading into college. This led to him going to a smaller program in Davidson. Some guys might have been bitter about something like this, but not Curry.

While on the hit YouTube show "Hot Ones," Curry talked about his time at Davidson. He considers it a blessing and doesn't believe he'd be the player he is now if he had gone to a bigger program.

"The brand of basketball that I play now was predicated on a system that Davidson College Bob McKillop mastered," Curry said. "The only reason I think I'm as successful at it is because I got to learn with reps."

"Having gone to Tech or Duke or whatever maybe I'll like ride the bench my freshman year and I don't get that experience I don't know if I'd be the same player."

Curry also compared himself to guys like Damian Lillard and Ja Morant as guys who went to mid-major schools but still managed to become stars.

How did Steph Curry perform in college?

From the moment he stepped on the court, Steph Curry showed the potential to be an elite talent. As a freshman, he averaged 21.5 points and 2.8 assists while shooting over 40% from three.

Curry really burst on the scene in 2008, when he led Davidson on a miracle run in the NCAA tournament. With no other future NBA talent on the roster, he managed to get them all the way to the Elite Eight.

By the time his junior year rolled around, Curry was a household name. The sharpshooting guard had so much hype that LeBron James had to see it in person for himself. Curry ended up putting on a show with his future rival sitting courtside.

In his final college season, Curry averaged 28.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.5 steals. This led to him foregoing his senior season and putting his name in the 2009 NBA Draft.

As everyone knows, Curry famously fell the Golden State Warriors at No. 7 and went on to become an All-Star, MVP, and multi-time champion.

