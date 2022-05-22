“You need to get guys on the squad that really would run through a brick wall” - 4 time NBA champion gives advice to Jeanie Buss to fix the LA Lakers, says they should hire Mark Jackson

The 2021-22 NBA season was a worrisome one for the LA Lakers. Despite their super team, which was perfected during the off-season with the signing of Russell Westbrook, they had a terrible run.

The organization is looking to make some changes ahead of the upcoming season. They started by sacking coach Frank Vogel.

While they are yet to confirm his replacement, the front office has been interviewing several prospects for the position. One candidate is former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

Former Lakers center and four-time NBA champion John Salley suggested that management hire Jackson as Vogel's replacement.

He also suggested that the franchise should acquire players that would 'run through a brick wall' for the team. He stated that, along with the need for talent, the franchise also needs them to be able to get along and create solutions to problems. Salley said:

"I watch the Lake show now and they really need me there. So Jeanie, listen to your boy (points at himself). Hire Mark Jackson, first things first.

"Two, you need to get guys on the squad who really would run through a brick wall and not care. You need the stars, but you need also them to all sit around and get along and figure out how to do things."

Salley represented the Lakers for a short stint. He was with the franchise for barely a season and featured in 45 regular-season games and made three starts.

He had retired two seasons prior after playing a year for the Greek Basketball Pro League. However, Phil Jackson got him out of retirement to star for the LA Lakers and he went on to clinch his fourth championship ring.

Is Mark Jackson the right fit for the LA Lakers' head coach position?

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

Mark Jackson made his way into the NBA as the 18th overall pick in the 1987 draft. He was selected by the New York Knicks. He had a good rookie season and was awarded the 1988 Rookie of the Year, having averaged 13.6 points, 10.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles.

He spent 17 seasons in the league, the bulk of which he spent with the Knicks (seven seasons). He also represented six other franchises. He was the 1997 assist leader, with an average of 11.4 assists per game and made his first and only All-Star appearance in his sophomore season.

Having retired from the league at the end of the 2003-04 season, he was recruited by the Golden State Warriors on June 6, 2011. He spent three seasons with the franchise and led them to the playoffs twice.

He took the Warriors to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in 20 years. In his second season with the franchise, they weren't eliminated until the conference semifinals.

In his third season, the Warriors crashed out in the first-round against the LA Clippers in a seven-game series. Jackson was fired a day after the team's exit and has not had a coaching job since, but has worked at ESPN as a game analyst.

