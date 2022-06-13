“You owe it to your teammates, you owe it to the Warriors, they’re the ones paying you the 20, 30 million” - Chris Broussard tells Draymond Green basketball is the only reason he has a podcast, says the podcast can’t be as important

Draymond Green has been in the news more often than not for both on and off-court related issues. The Golden State Warriors forward has been criticized for his utterances on his podcast and his tweets.

He has never been shy about expressing himself on the court, nor does he back down on his social media platforms or his podcast. The podcast is a medium where the four-time All-Star connects with fans while making his mark in the media space.

Green is rumored to be on course to replace Charles Barkley upon Barkley's retirement from TNT. Green has doubled down on his commitment to the media path, equating it to his basketball career.

"The way I view my podcast is that I'm operating a business...So, it's something that I take as serious as I do basketball." — Draymond Green on podcasting during the NBA Finals

This utterance from Draymond Green has infuriated Chris Broussard of "The Odd Couple" on Fox Sports. Broussard disagreed with the forward. He stated that while he has a great personality, basketball got him to where he is today, and he owes it to himself to at least be locked in.

He said that the Warriors are the ones cutting his check, and he owes them, and his teammates, a chance at the championship title.

"You got a great personality. You'll say what you want, which is a strength," Broussard said. "But don't get it twisted. This all started with basketball and you owe it to yourself but at this point.

"I'ma say, as much if not more importantly you owe it to your teammates you owe it to the warriors they're the ones paying you the 20 - 30 million, whatever it is you have a chance to win another championship."

"You can't tell me it's (basketball) as important to you as the podcast" - Chris Broussard calls out Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass the ball.

Draymond Green has often been criticized for paying more attention to his podcast. Many believe he has not left everything on the court during the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

He has been repeatedly accused of being distracted, which has led to him being careless and committing needless fouls.

Equating his podcast to his basketball has raised a lot of eyebrows. Especially those who have questioned the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year's commitment to the Golden State Warriors.

Broussard is of the opinion that Green can do whatever he chooses to do, but he cannot say it is as important as his basketball career. He hinged his argument on the fact that basketball is the reason he has a podcast in the first place.

"It's not that you can't do something else, but don't tell me it's as important to you as the podcast," Broussard said. "Because guess what! The only reason you have a podcast is because of basketball, so don't you can't tell me it's as important as basketball."

