"You point the finger at Kyrie Irving" - Kendrick Perkins questions how long Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will accept all the ‘baggage’ surrounding Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s absence, yet again, in the Brooklyn Nets’ back-to-back losses to the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics was painfully obvious. As New York City COVID-19 mandates are still in effect, the mercurial point guard continues to sit out in games at Barclays Center.

The loss dropped the Brooklyn Nets to 31-29, which is good for 8th place in the loaded Eastern Conference. Until such time NYC vaccine laws are changed, Kyrie Irving will be ineligible to play in 12 of the Nets’ last 22 games. Brooklyn is desperate for wins now as they could even miss the play-in with the way things are going.

Kendrick Perkins ripped into Kyrie Irving as the single biggest reason for the Brooklyn Nets’ potentially disastrous season in an episode of GetUp. Here’s what the ESPN analyst and former NBA player had to say on Irving’s drama-filled campaign:

“How long are you gonna deal with Kyrie Irving and all the extra baggage that he has with him? That’s what it's gonna come down to. If you’re gonna point the finger at anybody, you’re gonna point the finger at Kyrie Irving. That’s the reason James Harden left and if the Nets don’t succeed, if the Nets happen not to make the playoffs or get a first-round exit, that’s the person I’m pointing the finger at, Kyrie Irving.”

The Brooklyn Nets’ season started full of promise and hope. They were the unanimous preseason favorites due to the unlimited potential of the Kevin Durant, James Harden and Irving trio. Instead of fulfilling that potential, it became one of the greatest what-ifs in NBA history.

Irving has been the catalyst for all the drama for the Brooklyn Nets this season. His refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine has derailed the plans of the Nets organization. The impact of his decision has not only cost them wins but also cost them superstar James Harden.

While the Brooklyn Nets have got Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks for “The Beard,” Simmons isn’t playing yet. More importantly, no one knows the kind of shape he is in after sitting out the entire season so far. While Durant recovers from injury and Ben Simmons ramps up conditioning, Irving’s spotty availability isn’t helping in the long run.

Will the Brooklyn Nets still have Kyrie Irving next season?

Kendrick Perkins is urging Kevin Durant to just refuse Irving and his off-the-court issues to trouble the Brooklyn Nets next season. [Photo: Heavy.com]

Kyrie Irving’s last year with the Brooklyn Nets runs until the end of the 2022-23 season since Sean Marks withheld the team’s offer for a contract extension. However, the seven-time All-Star has a player option next season, which will allow him to enter free agency.

Despite the reportedly incoming change in COVID-19 mandates in New York, Irving’s baggage and uncertainties could still complicate another season with the Nets. Since Brooklyn will be taking into consideration Kevin Durant’s demands, the team could still see Irving return for another season.

Kendrick Perkins, though, would have none of it. He wouldn't want to see another chaotic situation arise in Brooklyn again.

“It’s gonna come down to you know who, Kyrie Irving, because the reason that they lost James Harden is because of Kyrie Irving. And so now you’re gonna have a decision to make and it’s not just gonna come from Sean Marks and Steve Nash. But it’s gonna come from Kevin Durant,” he said.

There are roughly 20 games left for the Brooklyn Nets to turn things around. They might still be able to win the NBA championship with a healthy Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant and a part-time player in Irving. It’ll be interesting to see how the season unfolds for the Nets in the last few weeks of the regular season.

