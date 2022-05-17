"You could put an asterisk to a lot of championships" - JJ Redick goes back and forth with 3x NBA All-Defensive selection about meritocracy of recent championship wins

JJ Redick will go down as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. The sharpshooter, however, in recent times has made a living for himself as an NBA analyst.

The now retired guard has been known to leap to the defense of players in the face of criticism, with multiple instances of him proving the same. Redick has never been shy about expressing himself, and this has definitely paid dividends.

Appearing on the latest episode of "Get up," Patrick Beverley had a lot to get off his chest in the aftermath of the Phoenix Suns being blown out by the Dallas Mavericks.

Amongst other things discussed, a topic of essence that was brought up was the meritocracy with which championships are judged. Redick said:

"The Lakers had a treasure trove of young players. They put ‘em all on the table to get Anthony Davis and they won a championship—”

Before Redick could complete his sentence, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was quick to interject. Beverley, without hesitation, stated:

"Bubble championship."

A subtle dig at the LA Lakers' legitimate championship victory. The title has long overseen multiple questions regarding its credibility due to the fact that the championship was won under different circumstances, which involved no fans, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

JJ Redick went on to counter Beverly. Redick said:

"Ok, ok. If you want to do this extract, we can go year by year and I can put an asterisk next to a lot of championships. Pat, am I lying? Am I lying?"

Conversations regarding the circumstances of championship victories will forever have their own fanbase who either disagree with the champions, or will bring into question the credibility and legitimacy behind it.

JJ Redick cited multiple examples involving championship wins that could potentially have an argument made against the deservedness of the ring won.

The latest instance in recent memory would be the 2021 champion. A scenario in which Brooklyn Nets' All-Star Kyrie Irving, as well as former Nets teammate James Harden, were injured against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns - Game 7

The NBA Playoffs have once again arrived, and fans have been ecstatic about it. The intensity, thrill, joy, agony and multitude of other emotions cannot be paralleled anywhere else.

The 2022 playoffs have by far been one of the most entertaining, as well as fair, postseason games in a long time. This comes in relation to the fact that there have been fewer injuries, or other circumstances which will bring into question the credibility of the championship.

If the playoffs have guaranteed fans anything, it is that the future of the league is in safe hands.

