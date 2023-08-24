Earlier this week, Steph Curry ignited the conversation of the best point guard of all time. He appeared on “Gil’s Arena”, a podcast hosted by former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. He was asked if he was the best point guard of all time. He answered with an affirmative yes and then added it was between him and Magic Johnson.

The conversation of the greatest point guard of all time rolled through the basketball media airwaves. Other names were thrown out as well such as Chris Paul, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, John Stockton, and even LeBron James.

Former NBA player and 7-time champion Robert Horry added another name to the list. The clutch shooter went on his show “Big Shot Bob Podcast” to say he preferred Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas over Curry because of Thomas’s abilities on defense.

“I won't say he's the best point guard ever because and the reason I'm saying this is because how do you define point guard because to me you have to put Isiah in that conversation,” Horry said.

He praised Thomas for his grit on the defensive end. He admitted Curry is a better shooter, but Thomas was more of a complete floor general.

"I know a lot of people shit on Isiah,” Horry said. “Isiah Thomas, fucking hell of a point guard, could score, could assist. He can lock you down defensively too.”

Curry has often been criticized for his defensive ability. He rarely guards the other team’s best player, a common characteristic of older, typical point guards. Horry reasserted his position that Thomas should jump ahead of Curry on a point guard list because of his defense.

"I've never heard someone say Steph was a great defender,” Horry said. “I'm not disrespecting Steph at all, but when I look at the game of basketball I look at both ends. Are you elite on both ends?”

Thomas is definitely one of the best point guards of all time. However, Curry blows him away on the offensive end.

Who is the best point guard of all time?

It is a tough conversation to have as the positions of basketball have dramatically changed in today’s game. The days of traditional big man and point guards who pass first are long gone.

Oftentimes, the best player on the floor brings the ball up much like Luka Doncic for the Mavericks or James for the Lakers. Even though both players are technically small forwards and much larger in size than most point guards.

Curry rarely runs the offense with the ball on his own team. Curry moves off the ball and flows in the offense that way rather than dishing out double-digit assists every night.

There is no question Curry is one of the greatest players of all time regardless of position. He is the consensus greatest shooter ever. So he naturally belongs in the conversation of best guards of all time.

Magic Johnson is often considered the greatest. He made the NBA Finals in nine of his 12 seasons. He also averaged 19.2 points and 11.2 assists in his career. He was the complete guard who could make flashy, beautiful passes and also lead his squad in scoring.

Steve Nash is another two-time MVP at the point guard position. He also had a season shooting 50-40-90 much like Curry did. Jason Kidd also played similarly to Nash and dramatically improved his 3-point shooting to go along with his incredible playmaking abilities.

The conversation may have no right answer but will remain an interesting conversation for the summer.

