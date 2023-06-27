“You’re such a clown” - Kevin Durant fires back at NBA analyst who called him out to get off Twitter

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has been known to engage with fans and analysts on social media. Despite being one of the game's greatest talents, he continues to get in quarrales on the internet.

The latest target in a Kevin Durant social media feud is FS1's Jason McIntyre. During a recent episode of his "Straight Fire" podcast, he touched on a recent interaction that he had with the two-time Finals MVP.

Simply put, McIntyre asked Durant why he feels the need to engage with critics on the internet. He has solidified himself as an all-time great, and this is something he never did in his early years in the NBA. KD did not take a liking to this, and began to use offensive language towards McIntyre.

"He just got personal, you're a fool, blah blah blah, he used the P word to describe me. He calls me broke boy."

Even with all the harsh things Durant said to him, McIntyre still admitted that he likes KD as a basketball player.

"Bottom line, I still like Kevin Durant even though he's calling me all these names. He's hurt I get it, life goes on."

Why did Jason McIntyre call out Kevin Durant for his social media activity?

This arguement between Jason McIntyre and KD did not come out of nowhere. It sparked because of an unusual decision made by the Phoenix Suns star.

As all NBA players likely know, they are going to have their diehard fans and their critics. For the more elite talents, legacy can be something that's very important to them. While Durant has claimed it doesn't matter him anymore, he recent actions suggest otherwise.

Over the past week, a Twitter spaces group form called "Kevin Durant is not top 5." Fans were in there making their case for or against the All-Star forward. Then, out of nowhere, Durant hopped in on his personal account and started coming at fans for how they see the game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5"(via @LegendOfWinning KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" 😅(via @LegendOfWinning) https://t.co/9aw3mLW94O

For someone who many agree is an elite talent, this is a head scratching decision from KD. He has nothing left to prove on the basketball court, but continues to get into feuds with people all over social media.

Following the addition of Bradley Beal, Durant finds himself with a great opportunity to add to his legacy at the Phoenix Suns look to contend for a championship this upcoming season.

