"You're not gonna out-duel Stephen Curry and Golden State shooting threes" - Jay Williams believes Jayson Tatum has not been the best player on the court even once in finals yet

Jayson Tatum has not been able to replicate his performances leading up to the NBA Finals in the last four games against the Warriors. Tatum has averaged 22.3 points on 34.1% from the field, with 20.5 field-goal attempts.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," critiqued Tatum's performance in the NBA Finals so far, stating:

"Being in the VIP but looking the next level of VIP... so, my thing is, all right, the 43-point masterpiece he had against the Bucks, like he had two games in which he combined for eighty points.

"Versus the Heat he closed out the last two games averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds, he started the post-season by out-dueling KD.

"We get to four games in now. When will Jayson Tatum be the best player on the court?

"Jaylen Brown will be the leader in my opinion of getting the MVP if Boston ends up winning it, due to his performances in Game 1, in the fourth quarter and also in the third game. ... You're not gonna out-duel Stephen Curry and Golden State shooting threes, attack the damn rim"

Is Jayson Tatum's shot quality hurting him?

Game 4, NBA Finals: Jayson Tatum attempts a 3-point shot.

Jayson Tatum is excellent at making tough shots. However, the only real difference in Tatum's lack of scoring output for the Celtics comes from the tightly contested shots that Tatum is taking.

According to data provided by NBA.com (and Second Spectrum), of the 20.5 field-goal attempts that Tatum averages in this series, 11 are either tightly (closest defender within 2-4 feet), or very tightly (0-2 feet) contested.

Steph is averaging more PPG (34.3) than Tatum is FG% (34.1) this Finals.

With the closest defender within four feet, Tatum is shooting 37.3% from the field. But, surprisingly, when the closest defender is within 4-6 feet of him, which is, according to Second Spectrum, open, Tatum is shooting a mere 32.3%.

Another glaring statistic is Tatum's shooting volume. Tatum has shot better on tightly contested shots at a higher volume (9.8), as compared to open shots (7.5). While Tatum might be making tough layups and fall-away jumpers in the mid-range, it seems that is what he is best at.

Being incredibly gifted offensively, Jayson Tatum will always have a player on his grill no matter where he shoots. It is making those shots that separate the good from the great.

