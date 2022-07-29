“You’re a millionaire taking a pay cut for a billionaire, that don’t even sound right” - 3x All-Star says it’s not a player’s job to take a pay cut to win after James Harden’s recent deal

James Harden recently signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to which he will receive $14 million less in salary money. Although he is possibly doing so to help the team bring in players to help compete, Gilbert Arenas does not support that ideology.

Harden was due for a $47 million pay-day for the 2022-23 NBA season. However, he declined his player option to sign a $68 million two-year deal which will see him earn $32.9 million next season.

The 10-time All-Star explained that he decided to take this route to assist the team, however possible. He believes they need to bring in players to help their championship cause.

Harden has been in the league for 13 seasons but is yet to win a championship. One could argue that his decision was born out of desperation to win a title before he is past his prime.

Meanwhile, Arenas does not see that as a wise choice. He believes the owners have a lot more money and should shoulder any burden if they sincerely want to win.

He said in the clip, (from 33:00):

"Don't take no pay cut to win. That ain't your job. That is not your job to take a pay cut to win. You got to remember you're a millionaire taking a pay cut for a billionaire, that don't even sound right. You're a millionaire taking a pay cut for a billionaire right? Like, don't you want to be a billionaire?"

It is not exactly a strange occurrence, as some of the greatest players have done the same before. LeBron James took less money in 2010 to give room for the Miami Heat to sign Chris Bosh. They went ahead and won two titles in their four years together.

James Harden believes the Philadelphia 76ers have the right pieces to win in 2023

Joel Embiid (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers high fives teammate James Harden (R)

The Sixers have crashed more often than not in the playoffs. Despite being regulars for the last five seasons, they have failed to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

However, Harden believes the team has the pieces to win. The combo guard joined Philly halfway through last season but could not help them defeat the Miami Heat in the ECS.

According to Sixers reporter Lauren Rosen, James Harden feels at home in Philadelphia.

"This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey."

The new season will commence on October 19, with the NBA returning to an 82-game schedule and maintaining the play-in tournament. With Joel Embiid, the Sixers could make some noise in the East, with the ultimate goal being the championship.

