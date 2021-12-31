“You’re watching me, right? So shut the f**k up” – RJ Barrett hits back at Detroit Pistons fan during game vs New York Knicks

RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks topped the Detroit Pistons 94-85 Wednesday night. And at least one Pistons fan was quite vocal about the loss.

In a video posted to NBA Central on Twitter, Barrett is seen clapping back after a fan's comment:

The video shows RJ Barrett responding to a fan's comments with some vulgarity.

“You’re watching me, right? So shut the f**k up”

Barrett, a third-year guard/forward for the Knicks, finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

The New York Knicks (17-18), who are ninth in the Eastern Conference, next play Friday night at the OKC Thunder.

During the Knicks’ 96-88 win at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Barrett had eight points, three rebounds and three assists. All eight of his points came in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Barrett, born in Toronto, is the son of former pro basketball player Rowan Barrett.

Rowan Barrett played in Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, France and Italy. Born in Scarborough, Ontario, Barrett is the executive vice president and general manager of Canada Basketball, the Canadian men's national basketball team.

RJ Barrett was a five-star recruit and the top recruit in the 2018 class, earning the Naismith Prep Player of the Year award and the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. He finished his high school career in the United States, playing for Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. There, Barrett became the first player since LeBron James to sweep the high school awards and win a national championship.

Barrett played one season at Duke before turning pro.

Barrett averages 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, his third in the NBA. The points average is lower this season than his career average of 15.9 points per game.

RJ recently returned from trouble with COVID-19, so he is still working to get back to full comfort in his game. When asked about it, he said:

“It’s no excuse. I just gotta keep working, and I’ll be good. I just need repetition, consistency. This year’s been a little tough with sicknesses and stuff. But I hope now I’m able to consistently be in the gym, and I’m good for the rest of the season.”

The Knicks guard seems to take full responsibilty for his offensive game dwindling and looke confident in his success going forward. That's the spirit the Knicks, who have won three straight games and four of their past five, need.

